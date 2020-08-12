Scribner, Paintings in pandemic times from earlier photos and sketches

A ship coming out of the Atlantic Side’s Aguas Claras Locks, with another ship headed toward the Gatun Locks on the upper left.

More paintings by George Scribner

The plan, coronavirus permitting, is for a show at the Interoceanic Canal Museum next May. Some of these paintings are sold, others not. If you are interested in buying any of the originals of George Scribner’s art, send him an email at scribner.george@gmail.com.

 

Rio Mar
A little bohio at Rio Mar.

 

Gorgona
Filling up the gas tank on Gorgona’s beach.

 

Casco Viejo
Street scene in the Casco Viejo.

 

Miraflores Lake
Looking out over Miraflores Lake.

 

JLB
Jorge Ledezma Bradley conducts the national symphony.

 

NYC
New York City’s 6th Avenue a few years ago.

 

 

