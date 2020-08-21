¿Wappin? Este Viernes Cultural / This Cultural Friday

The Electrifyín’ Mojo is the radio / online persona of a legendary Detroit area DJ and activist. From a sad day and grieving crowd in which we both found ourselves years ago in Ypsilanti, I can tell you that Black Lives Matter is not some chic new cause for him.
Genre bender? This one’s a twist
¿Doblando géneros? Este es un giro
Un Ensayo de Osain del Monte en La Habana
Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa (Full Album)
St. Vincent – Los Ageless
Warren Zevon – Veracruz
Esperanza Spalding Live at BRIC
John Legend & Common – Glory
Natalie Merchant – I’m Not The Man
Rubén Blades – Heineken Jazzlandia 2018
Janis Joplin – Summertime
Billie Eilish – My Future
Béla Fleck & Edmar Castañeda: Live at Big Ears Festival 2019
Rómulo Castro – La Rosa de los Vientos
