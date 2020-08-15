¿Wappin? ¡RAAAAAWK!

Trini Lopez: COVID-19 took him this week, at the age of 83.
Wikimedia photo by Hugo van Gelderen.
A mostly buzzardly show
Un espectáculo sobre todo para los buitres
Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – Done With Bonaparte
https://youtu.be/7NYhTwLCT-Q
Elton John – Burn Down the Mission
https://youtu.be/EdEQkRq_xrw
Los Exciters – Algo Muy Profundo
https://youtu.be/vhw8F3JtlyI
Haydée Milanés & Kelvis Ochoa – Cuando el Corazón
https://youtu.be/CN7_dOnAxtg
Jefferson Airplane – Eskimo Blue Day
https://youtu.be/WeSMataA9R4
Neil Young & Norah Jones – Down By The River
https://youtu.be/RDEfIxWEID0
Trini Lopez – If I Had A Hammer
https://youtu.be/Kp1z8EzZ5Hs
Leadbelly – Stewball
https://youtu.be/RP7AAYhmX8E
Natalia Lafourcade & Denise Gutiérrez — Tiempo al Viento
https://youtu.be/L-hvdp9qRXU
Willie Nelson – I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised
https://youtu.be/kFPdHJcWEmA
I-Threes – Steppin’ Out Of Babylon
https://youtu.be/sxHFEGAY1nQ
Romeo Santos & El Chaval de la Bachata – Canalla
https://youtu.be/8zcZC4HVr68
Howlin’ Wolf – How Many More Years
https://youtu.be/3NjXs_nXB5U
Melanie & The Edwin Hawkins Singers – Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)
https://youtu.be/IZ52lk9wjZI
Kany García – Homemade Concierto Melancólico
https://youtu.be/dbfb5fNH38g
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.