AOC, This moment

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz

We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her eternal commitment to expanding gender equity, combating discrimination, and centering the cause of justice until her dying days is awe-inspiring. We owe her a debt of gratitude that may never be fully paid.

Her loss shakes us all to our cores. It is heartbreaking to know that even in her final moments, she thought of us. She thought of what would happen to all of us after she had gone. Her commitment to making this nation a better place was undying.

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans refused to wait even a single day before declaring that they would fill RBG’s seat – undoubtedly with a replacement who contradicts nearly every value Ruth Bader Ginsburg held true. They knew RBG’s dying wish was that she not be replaced this term. They just don’t care.

As we watch this brazen hypocrisy lead to a world where a President who lost the popular vote by over 3 million people set on a path to appointing three Supreme Court justices, anger dominates us. If you feel the urge to give in to resignation, we understand. Your feelings are legitimate. But you cannot give in.

This is the fight of our lives. Our very democracy and society hinges on our actions today, tomorrow, and every single day until November 3rd. Winning the Electoral College and ending the reign of Donald Trump is our top priority.

The fear that you feel is real. Use that as your motivation. We don’t know what the next few months are going to look like. They will certainly be chaotic, enraging, and scary. But here’s what we do know:

We can win. But it’s going to take people. It’s going to take all of us in this fight for the soul of our nation. Join us. Take action now – contact your friends and family. Dedicate a few hours to making calls. Write postcards to folks in battleground states.

Your strength could be the tipping point. Use it for us, for RBG, for our democracy.

