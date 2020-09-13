Bernal, Hubris

“Another such victory and we shall be utterly ruined.” King Pyrrhus leads the troops on to victory – of a sort.

Hubris update

by Miguel Antonio Bernal

The hubris syndrome, a form of ego disorder, has taken hold of our main rulers. It is evidenced, according to scientists, by “a narcissistic propensity to see their world primarily as a setting where they can exercise their power and seek glory”

During these past 14 months, conscientious citizens have been able to verify that we have been kidnapped for some time by deceitful “leaders” who are drunk with power and its privileges.

Two books, one by David Owen and J. Davidson (2009) “Hubris syndrome: an acquired personality disorder? A study of US Presidents and UK Prime Ministers over the last 100 years,” and “In Sickness and in Power” (2008), deepen this concept.

They emphasize, after studying the brains of political leaders, that: “power is so intoxicating that it ends up affecting the leaders’ judgment.”

Let’s look at some of the “Hubris syndrome screening” rules, based on Owen’s studies:

1. A predisposition to take actions that can give the individual a favorable light, in order to embellish his image.

2. An inordinate concern for image and presentation.

3. A messianic way of commenting on current affairs and a tendency to exaltation.

4. An identification with the nation or an organization to the extent that his individual values, point of view and interests are identical.

5. A tendency to speak of oneself in the third person or to use the regal form of “we.”

6. Excessive confidence in your own judgment and a disregard for the advice or criticism of others.

7. An exaggerated personal approach, tending to the omnipotence, of what they are capable of carrying out.

8. A belief that before being accountable to all of their colleagues or to public opinion, the court to which they must answer is History or God. And the unshakable idea that such a court will absolve them

9. A loss of contact with reality, often linked to gradual isolation.

10. Agitation, recklessness and impulsiveness.

It is up to citizens to exercise control to avoid the irrational exercise of political power.

