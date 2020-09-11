¿Wappin? 9/11: Down to the last flower again ~ 11/9: Hasta la última flor otra vez

0
Thurber
From the cover of James Thurber’s antiwar classic The Last Flower.
De la portada del clásico antibélico de James Thurber La Última Flor.

Chile 1973, USA 2001 and so many other places and times before and since
Chile 1973, EEUU 2001 y tantos otros lugares y épocas antes y después

Mercedes Sosa & León Gieco – Solo le pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/Gvyl_zdji2k

Victor Jara – Manifiesto
https://youtu.be/en8yqVxuT-U

Beyoncé – I Was Here
https://youtu.be/a68EAqjKPP4

Kafu Banton – No me hablen de bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Bob Marley et al – One Love Peace Concert
https://youtu.be/s7ieaiff8rY

Robbie Robertson – Shine Your Light
https://youtu.be/EXnOoH-WQ84

Neil Young – Powderfinger
https://youtu.be/ETOIIWot-3Y

Rubén Blades & Maná – Desapariciones
https://youtu.be/7FdLklpswOk

The Original Cast – One Tin Soldier
https://youtu.be/cTBx-hHf4BE

Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/BVKfd-ki_zU

Romulo Castro & Grupo Tuira – La Rosa de los Vientos
https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss

Roger Waters – The Gunner’s Dream
https://youtu.be/aKnd8Hj6skI

Five Finger Death Punch – Wrong Side Of Heaven
https://youtu.be/o_l4Ab5FRwM

Paz Sin Fronteras 1
https://youtu.be/JlMjTjefIzE

Paz Sin Fronteras 2
https://youtu.be/sxIQgTAM4jY

 

