¿Wappin? 9/11: Down to the last flower again ~ 11/9: Hasta la última flor otra vez

From the cover of James Thurber’s antiwar classic The Last Flower.
De la portada del clásico antibélico de James Thurber La Última Flor.
Chile 1973, USA 2001 and so many other places and times before and since
Chile 1973, EEUU 2001 y tantos otros lugares y épocas antes y después
Mercedes Sosa & León Gieco – Solo le pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/Gvyl_zdji2k
Victor Jara – Manifiesto
https://youtu.be/en8yqVxuT-U
Beyoncé – I Was Here
https://youtu.be/a68EAqjKPP4
Kafu Banton – No me hablen de bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
Bob Marley et al – One Love Peace Concert
https://youtu.be/s7ieaiff8rY
Robbie Robertson – Shine Your Light
https://youtu.be/EXnOoH-WQ84
Neil Young – Powderfinger
https://youtu.be/ETOIIWot-3Y
Rubén Blades & Maná – Desapariciones
https://youtu.be/7FdLklpswOk
The Original Cast – One Tin Soldier
https://youtu.be/cTBx-hHf4BE
Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/BVKfd-ki_zU
Romulo Castro & Grupo Tuira – La Rosa de los Vientos
https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss
Roger Waters – The Gunner’s Dream
https://youtu.be/aKnd8Hj6skI
Five Finger Death Punch – Wrong Side Of Heaven
https://youtu.be/o_l4Ab5FRwM
Paz Sin Fronteras 1
https://youtu.be/JlMjTjefIzE
Paz Sin Fronteras 2
https://youtu.be/sxIQgTAM4jY
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.