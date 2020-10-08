Trump chickens out on next debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Thursday morning that the town hall-style event will take place virtually to “protect the health and safety of all involved.” Cartoon by Khlil Bendib — OtherWords

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” says Trump after format changed to prevent spread of COVID-19

by Jake Johnson — Common Dreams

Update:

President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he’s “not gonna do a virtual debate” shortly after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that next week’s town hall-style event will take place remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which the president was diagnosed with just last week.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” the president said in an interview on Fox Business. “That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous.”

“And then they cut you off whenever they want,” complained Trump, who rendered the first presidential debate nearly unwatchable with constant interruptions. “I’m not doing a virtual debate.”

Watch:

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate” — Trump, on with Maria Bartiromo, begins his first post-coronavirus interview by saying he’s pulling out of the second debate. (He sounds a little hoarse.) pic.twitter.com/R43JSszfll — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Earlier:

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning that next week’s debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump — who is infected with the coronavirus — will be held virtually “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

The debate panel’s announcement comes hours after Biden suggested that next Thursday’s town hall-style event, which was previously set to be in-person, should be canceled if Trump “still has COVID.”

“I’m not sure what President Trump is all about now, I don’t know what his status is,” Biden said Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to being able to debate him. But I just hope all the protocols are followed, what’s necessary at the time.”

BREAKING: CPD ANNOUNCES SECOND PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WILL BE VIRTUAL pic.twitter.com/irWLpdCVOF — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 8, 2020

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes