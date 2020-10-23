¿Wappin? For our sins / Por nuestros pecados

One Love / Un Amor
Bruce Springsteen – Song For Orphans
https://youtu.be/ib96-ytmLDg
Zoé & Denise Guitérrez – Luna
https://youtu.be/IveuPY5nXDU
Stevie Wonder – Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate
https://youtu.be/Kgdfxeh0WtE
Kafu Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
Patti Smith – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
https://youtu.be/941PHEJHCwU
Tiken Jah Fakoly & Max Romeo — One Step Forward
https://youtu.be/kEHsSQDp2zk
Aretha Franklin – You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman
https://youtu.be/8cF0tf35Mbo
Ziggy Marley – Aiding And Abetting
https://youtu.be/GGxv4WLFeKQ
The Supremes – You Really Got a Hold on Me
https://youtu.be/sYmjFhMUJQw
Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives – No Estás Solo
https://youtu.be/5RRqq27nsFU
Joan Baez – I Shall Be Released
https://youtu.be/kWdp79J_M1c
Natalie Merchant – I’m Not The Man
https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY
Residente – War
https://youtu.be/Zl_GlPquElI
Bob Marley – One Love
https://youtu.be/vdB-8eLEW8g
The Impressions – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/l04yM7-BWbg
