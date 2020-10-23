¿Wappin? For our sins / Por nuestros pecados

One Love / Un Amor

Bruce Springsteen – Song For Orphans

https://youtu.be/ib96-ytmLDg

Zoé & Denise Guitérrez – Luna

https://youtu.be/IveuPY5nXDU

Stevie Wonder – Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate

https://youtu.be/Kgdfxeh0WtE

Kafu Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala

https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Patti Smith – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

https://youtu.be/941PHEJHCwU

Tiken Jah Fakoly & Max Romeo — One Step Forward

https://youtu.be/kEHsSQDp2zk

Aretha Franklin – You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman

https://youtu.be/8cF0tf35Mbo

Ziggy Marley – Aiding And Abetting

https://youtu.be/GGxv4WLFeKQ

The Supremes – You Really Got a Hold on Me

https://youtu.be/sYmjFhMUJQw

Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives – No Estás Solo

https://youtu.be/5RRqq27nsFU

Joan Baez – I Shall Be Released

https://youtu.be/kWdp79J_M1c

Natalie Merchant – I’m Not The Man

https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY

Residente – War

https://youtu.be/Zl_GlPquElI

Bob Marley – One Love

https://youtu.be/vdB-8eLEW8g

The Impressions – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/l04yM7-BWbg

