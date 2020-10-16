¿Wappin? FORWARD! — as before / ¡Pa’lante! — como antes

hasta la victoria siempre
The city boys and the country boys, they come from miles around
To defy their king and country, and save the poor folks from the hand
Of the thieving dukes and abbots and the gentry of the land…

Progress toward an old tradition
Progreso hacia una vieja tradición

ELO – Poor Boy (The Greenwood)
https://youtu.be/Kgqw9FXBmvY

Patti Smith – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/dBQTKkuMdAw

Steel Pulse – Mass Manipulation
https://youtu.be/MdJ-NyUPO3Y

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ

Ani DiFranco – Do or Die
https://youtu.be/quSvEOzZqhI

Stevie Wonder & Gary Clark Jr. – Where Is Our Love Song?
https://youtu.be/RLMB5o5vtLs

Luci & The Soul Brokers – Suena Panamá
https://youtu.be/7i11Nsb2TlU

Zoé – Soñé
https://youtu.be/HJqlA_HTEU8

Haydée Milanés & Kelvis Ochoa – Cuando el Corazón
https://youtu.be/CN7_dOnAxtg

Jethro Tull – Bourée
https://youtu.be/pqxwXla3-Bw

The Velvet Underground & Nico – Femme Fatale
https://youtu.be/r_4wKYrky4k

10,000 Maniacs – Trouble Me
https://youtu.be/2QRWUtxZ3H0

Garcia, Crosby, Kaukonen, Lesh & Casady – PERRO Sessions Jan.1971
https://youtu.be/fLdMfFY9guo

 

