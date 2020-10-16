¿Wappin? FORWARD! — as before / ¡Pa’lante! — como antes

The city boys and the country boys, they come from miles around
To defy their king and country, and save the poor folks from the hand
Of the thieving dukes and abbots and the gentry of the land…
Progress toward an old tradition
Progreso hacia una vieja tradición
ELO – Poor Boy (The Greenwood)
https://youtu.be/Kgqw9FXBmvY
Patti Smith – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/dBQTKkuMdAw
Steel Pulse – Mass Manipulation
https://youtu.be/MdJ-NyUPO3Y
Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ
Ani DiFranco – Do or Die
https://youtu.be/quSvEOzZqhI
Stevie Wonder & Gary Clark Jr. – Where Is Our Love Song?
https://youtu.be/RLMB5o5vtLs
Luci & The Soul Brokers – Suena Panamá
https://youtu.be/7i11Nsb2TlU
Zoé – Soñé
https://youtu.be/HJqlA_HTEU8
Haydée Milanés & Kelvis Ochoa – Cuando el Corazón
https://youtu.be/CN7_dOnAxtg
Jethro Tull – Bourée
https://youtu.be/pqxwXla3-Bw
The Velvet Underground & Nico – Femme Fatale
https://youtu.be/r_4wKYrky4k
10,000 Maniacs – Trouble Me
https://youtu.be/2QRWUtxZ3H0
Garcia, Crosby, Kaukonen, Lesh & Casady – PERRO Sessions Jan.1971
https://youtu.be/fLdMfFY9guo
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.