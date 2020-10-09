¿Wappin? Peace, Justice and Memory / Paz, Justicia y Memoria

0
peace vigil

Out of the darkness
Fuera de la oscuridad

Billie Eilish – No Time To Die
https://youtu.be/BboMpayJomw

Arcangel & Sech – Amantes y Amigos
https://youtu.be/dBiMxJAxMgg

The Traveling Wilburys – End Of The Line
https://youtu.be/UMVjToYOjbM

Camilo – Vida de Rico
https://youtu.be/qKp1f7Vn9dM

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE

Mark Knopfler – What It Is
https://youtu.be/jGmtonlys5A

Johnny Nash – I Can See Clearly Now
https://youtu.be/UMuRRnvj5o8

The Beatles – A Day In The Life
https://youtu.be/usNsCeOV4GM

MIley Cyrus & The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
https://youtu.be/l-VIsQt2S-s

Paz Court & David Aguilar – La Fuerza
https://youtu.be/bVgKuVBi7uc

Black Uhuru – Plastic Smile
https://youtu.be/NNkqTOWOlkg

Demi Lovato – Still Have Me
https://youtu.be/iumZwkYeQ24

Airbag – Por mil noches
https://youtu.be/5X06-ZRwGBI

Temptations – My Girl
https://youtu.be/dYPQqjRdTIg

Mezcla Baile Con Los Combos Nacionales #3
https://youtu.be/w2h-CZo1gP0

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

VOTE

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

npp

 

Tweet

  

vote final

 
Dinero

 
https://www.votefromabroad.org/es

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR