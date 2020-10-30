¿Wappin? Stand alone when you must / Quédate solo cuando debes

Selfie by the editor. Stuck at home in the boonies that day, but never alone.
Sometimes you can’t imagine how many of us there are
A veces no puedes imaginar cuántos de nosotros somos
Lucky Dube – You Stand Alone
https://youtu.be/uEAUM5Hi8pU
Karol G. – Bichota
https://youtu.be/QaXhVryxVBk
Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
https://youtu.be/RrsvzILTB-0
Chile canta – El Derecho de Vivir en Paz
https://youtu.be/hHwIqQREIuQ
Jurgis DID – Time To Go
https://youtu.be/T0-s_pSq-oE
Willie Nelson – Vote ‘Em Out
https://youtu.be/7CjH7hOuq_Q
Howlin’ Wolf – Meet Me In The Bottom
https://youtu.be/mnZzNToI1tE
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/vEFBj3mlnt4
Cássia Eller & Nando Reis – Relicário
https://youtu.be/knat_CjgzUw
Mark Knopfler – Going Home: Theme Of The Local Hero
https://youtu.be/MEgMtw13s9I
Of Monsters and Men – Visitor
https://youtu.be/Bq1lpEC70Hg
iLe – Donde Nadie Más Respira
https://youtu.be/NpUfTQly4uQ
Cienfue – On the Back of Your Neck
https://youtu.be/opX0NZWgEkU
Nattali Rize – One People
https://youtu.be/eNQTZ_lxLXs
Giulio Wilson & Inti Illimani – Vale la Pena
https://youtu.be/QABPh9VOLtE
