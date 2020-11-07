¿Wappin? A victory lap / Una vuelta de victoria

Historic antifa win – German troops surrender to the Allies in France as Hitler’s fascist project collapses. US Army photo.
Las tropas alemanas se rinden a los aliados cuando el proyecto fascista de Hitler se derrumba.
We have been through this before — it’s never over
Hemos pasado por esto antes, nunca ha terminado
Ariana Grande – positions
https://youtu.be/tcYodQoapMg
The Who — Won’t Get Fooled Again
https://youtu.be/RDVdomcsjBA
Kafu Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
REM – Losing My Religion
https://youtu.be/VNL5rrsz8MY
Cienfue – Our Own Devices
https://youtu.be/1BAOiRBE1Qs
Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw
Holly Near – No More Genocide
https://youtu.be/mHa-tVI1pCU
WAR – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/ptIcert_Ra8
Kany García & Camilo – Titanic
https://youtu.be/JpexDfRHlFQ
John Mellencamp – Hard Times for an Honest Man
https://youtu.be/ugZP7OynEz8
Carlos Vives – Déjame Quererte
https://youtu.be/h8m6X407TRU
Third World – 96º in the shade
https://youtu.be/IC3C1qzoYa8
Residente – René
https://youtu.be/O4f58BU_Hbs
Tracy Chapman – Talking ‘Bout a Revolution
https://youtu.be/721JQZw6Spg
Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw
Mercedes Sosa — Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg
Bruce Springsteen – This Land Is Your Land
https://youtu.be/1yuc4BI5NWU
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes