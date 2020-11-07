¿Wappin? A victory lap / Una vuelta de victoria

0
antifa
Historic antifa win – German troops surrender to the Allies in France as Hitler’s fascist project collapses. US Army photo.
Las tropas alemanas se rinden a los aliados cuando el proyecto fascista de Hitler se derrumba.

We have been through this before — it’s never over
Hemos pasado por esto antes, nunca ha terminado

Ariana Grande – positions
https://youtu.be/tcYodQoapMg

The Who — Won’t Get Fooled Again
https://youtu.be/RDVdomcsjBA

Kafu Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

REM – Losing My Religion
https://youtu.be/VNL5rrsz8MY

Cienfue – Our Own Devices
https://youtu.be/1BAOiRBE1Qs

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw

Holly Near – No More Genocide
https://youtu.be/mHa-tVI1pCU

WAR – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/ptIcert_Ra8

Kany García & Camilo – Titanic
https://youtu.be/JpexDfRHlFQ

John Mellencamp – Hard Times for an Honest Man
https://youtu.be/ugZP7OynEz8

Carlos Vives – Déjame Quererte
https://youtu.be/h8m6X407TRU

Third World – 96º in the shade
https://youtu.be/IC3C1qzoYa8

Residente – René
https://youtu.be/O4f58BU_Hbs

Tracy Chapman – Talking ‘Bout a Revolution
https://youtu.be/721JQZw6Spg

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw

Mercedes Sosa — Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg

Bruce Springsteen – This Land Is Your Land
https://youtu.be/1yuc4BI5NWU

 

NOT OVER — Two January 5 runoffs in Georgia for control of the US Senate, two GOP incumbents who among other things wanted to make it a crime to be anti-fascist.

