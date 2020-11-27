¿Wappin? Afro show / Espectáculo afro

0
The Honorable
Call Ms. Bush, the nurse and human rights activist, “the Honorable Representative from Missouri” now. Wikimedia photo.

“Black Friday”

The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
https://youtu.be/hIqwzQ7g-Cc

The Motown Invasion (2009) BBC Documentary
https://youtu.be/W_8bHh93yUc

Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/xu79m18hUS4

Jazz Divas: Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Mildred Bailey
https://youtu.be/woLOqU-KJ4g

Tracy Chapman — Tell It like It Is
https://youtu.be/6ImmhkRMWN4

Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry
https://youtu.be/55_eCsTAo5Q

Mad Professor (Mandis Megamix)
https://youtu.be/Y_-DRRrFilc

Babatunde Olatunji – Jin-Go-Lo-Ba (Drums of Passion)
https://youtu.be/69wwc9q-pig

Sech – Unplugged with Mario Spinali & Jhon El Divertido
https://youtu.be/ar1rtzH-CqM

Kafu Banton – Vivo En El Ghetto
https://youtu.be/bzscZXZRtRI

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

npp

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

FB_2

 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR