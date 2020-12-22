The Panama News blog links, December 21, 2020

In this plague year, at a time when school would have been out anyway, the campus radicals can’t bring out very many protesters and don’t seem to be very imaginative about their tactics. So with the government cutting food assistance to those under 25 on the calculation that there can’t be much resistance, 27 protesters ended up in the San Miguel police station lockup for “altering the public order” (allegedly blocking the street near the Mercado de Mariscos). The protesters were released the next day, and the policy that brought them into the streets was rescinded. However, the grievance will last longer than the moment. Photo from a supporter’s Twitter feed.