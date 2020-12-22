The Panama News blog links, December 21, 2020

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Cruise Industry News, Crypto cruise ship project dead; ship sold for scrap

A21, Pide IATA a Panamá y Venezuela que reinicien conectividad

Seatrade, LPG dual-fuel converted VLGC BW Gemini in Panama collision

BBC, Chilean navy ships monitor huge Chinese fishing fleet

National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) patrol to keep people off of Cocle beaches. SENAN photo.

Economy / Economía

Radio Panamá, Trabajadores de Aseo suspenden labores en el área metropolitana

gCaptain: Britain, EU tell each other to give way in trade talks

Bolton & Varufakis debate, Is global stability a pipe dream?

Roach, The pandemic’s long economic shadow

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

CBC, Saudi and UAE operatives hacked phones of Al Jazeera journalists

Braw, Cyber-attacks are decreasing but getting worse

Politico, The tech implications of Biden’s promised reset with Cuba

El País, The archaeologist who found Roman ruins in Basque country

BBC, Beethoven: cómo se quedó sordo

Mongabay, Conozcamos al jaguar en Candid Animal Cam

Sapolsky, The biology of faith in two minutes

Setting up a field hospital in San Miguelito. The second and larger wave of COVID-19 infections has left Panama short of hospital beds and medical staff to take care of all the patients. MINSA photo.

News / Noticias

TVN, Panamá adecua gimnasios y hospitales de campaña por alza de Covid-19

Telemetro, Fotógrafo de la agencia EFE en Panamá sufrió agresión policial

La Prensa, El vía crucis de los ‘falsos positivos’

Telemetro, Panamá suspende ingreso de personas desde el Reino Unido y Sudáfrica

El Economista, Violencia y abusos contra migrantes venezolanas van en aumento

The Intercept, Puerto Ricans voted for statehood. What happens next?

EFE, El Pentágono suspende las reuniones con el equipo de Biden

AFP, What next for Western Sahara after Morocco-Israel deal?

In this plague year, at a time when school would have been out anyway, the campus radicals can’t bring out very many protesters and don’t seem to be very imaginative about their tactics. So with the government cutting food assistance to those under 25 on the calculation that there can’t be much resistance, 27 protesters ended up in the San Miguel police station lockup for “altering the public order” (allegedly blocking the street near the Mercado de Mariscos). The protesters were released the next day, and the policy that brought them into the streets was rescinded. However, the grievance will last longer than the moment. Photo from a supporter’s Twitter feed.

Opinion / Opiniones

Solomon, Why progressives must not give Joe a political honeymoon

LaFrance, Facebook is a Doomsday Machine

CEPR, China’s coverup was not the cause of the worldwide spread of COVID-19

AFP, Putin’s year-end press conference

Correa, Interview from Venezuela with Max Blumenthal

Runde, Biden should prioritize Panama

Ledezma Candanedo, Días y noches de terror

Villarreal, Ojo con ágora y pandora

Vega, ¿Hasta cuándo abusarás Catilinia de nuestra paciencia?

Culture / Cultura

MiCultura, Concierto de Afrodisaco

Remezcla, Rompan Todo: a wild ride through the history of Rock en Español

IndieHoy, Los 12 discos favoritos de Iggy Pop

Shorty & Slim downloads

Wait a minute – that’s not a partridge, nor is it a pear tree….
 

