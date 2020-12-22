The Panama News blog links, December 21, 2020

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Cruise Industry News, Crypto cruise ship project dead; ship sold for scrap
A21, Pide IATA a Panamá y Venezuela que reinicien conectividad
Seatrade, LPG dual-fuel converted VLGC BW Gemini in Panama collision
BBC, Chilean navy ships monitor huge Chinese fishing fleet
National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) patrol to keep people off of Cocle beaches. SENAN photo.
Economy / Economía
Radio Panamá, Trabajadores de Aseo suspenden labores en el área metropolitana
gCaptain: Britain, EU tell each other to give way in trade talks
Bolton & Varufakis debate, Is global stability a pipe dream?
Roach, The pandemic’s long economic shadow
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
CBC, Saudi and UAE operatives hacked phones of Al Jazeera journalists
Braw, Cyber-attacks are decreasing but getting worse
Politico, The tech implications of Biden’s promised reset with Cuba
El País, The archaeologist who found Roman ruins in Basque country
BBC, Beethoven: cómo se quedó sordo
Mongabay, Conozcamos al jaguar en Candid Animal Cam
Sapolsky, The biology of faith in two minutes
Setting up a field hospital in San Miguelito. The second and larger wave of COVID-19 infections has left Panama short of hospital beds and medical staff to take care of all the patients. MINSA photo.
News / Noticias
TVN, Panamá adecua gimnasios y hospitales de campaña por alza de Covid-19
Telemetro, Fotógrafo de la agencia EFE en Panamá sufrió agresión policial
La Prensa, El vía crucis de los ‘falsos positivos’
Telemetro, Panamá suspende ingreso de personas desde el Reino Unido y Sudáfrica
El Economista, Violencia y abusos contra migrantes venezolanas van en aumento
The Intercept, Puerto Ricans voted for statehood. What happens next?
EFE, El Pentágono suspende las reuniones con el equipo de Biden
AFP, What next for Western Sahara after Morocco-Israel deal?
In this plague year, at a time when school would have been out anyway, the campus radicals can’t bring out very many protesters and don’t seem to be very imaginative about their tactics. So with the government cutting food assistance to those under 25 on the calculation that there can’t be much resistance, 27 protesters ended up in the San Miguel police station lockup for “altering the public order” (allegedly blocking the street near the Mercado de Mariscos). The protesters were released the next day, and the policy that brought them into the streets was rescinded. However, the grievance will last longer than the moment. Photo from a supporter’s Twitter feed.
Opinion / Opiniones
Solomon, Why progressives must not give Joe a political honeymoon
LaFrance, Facebook is a Doomsday Machine
CEPR, China’s coverup was not the cause of the worldwide spread of COVID-19
AFP, Putin’s year-end press conference
Correa, Interview from Venezuela with Max Blumenthal
Runde, Biden should prioritize Panama
Ledezma Candanedo, Días y noches de terror
Villarreal, Ojo con ágora y pandora
Vega, ¿Hasta cuándo abusarás Catilinia de nuestra paciencia?
Culture / Cultura
MiCultura, Concierto de Afrodisaco
Remezcla, Rompan Todo: a wild ride through the history of Rock en Español
IndieHoy, Los 12 discos favoritos de Iggy Pop
