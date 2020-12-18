¿Wappin? Días fiestas en un año epidémico / Plague year holidays

Música para sobrevivir a las fiestas
Music to survive the holidays
Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz its Christmas
https://youtu.be/DurNzCqdde4
Los Silvertones – Old Buzzard
https://youtu.be/ws44pwGDzeU
Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
https://youtu.be/j7sTHoeH0eA
Hello Seahorse! – Incendio
https://youtu.be/V6YSMXcn7DA
David Bowie – Five Years
https://youtu.be/4bcnO3VQ_fc
Bruce Springsteen — Atlantic City
https://youtu.be/M3eu1gW-bQ8
Playing for Change / Bunny Wailer / Manu Chao – Soul Rebel
https://youtu.be/7-dRks5QVQo
Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone
https://youtu.be/a6Kv0vF41Bc
Zoé & Enrique Bunbury – Nada
https://youtu.be/EU0LljxpHIk
Erika Ender – Así eres tú
https://youtu.be/oVEP8nkcANs
The Chairmen of the Board – Give Me Just A Little More Time
https://youtu.be/gzIAiyxS-nk
Arcangel & Sech – Amantes & Amigos
https://youtu.be/dBiMxJAxMgg
La Ross Maria & Romeo Santos – Tú Vas A Tener Que Explicarme
https://youtu.be/T4eyHyJZmcg
Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o
George Harrison – My Sweet Lord
https://youtu.be/A8sgSQeQdRg
