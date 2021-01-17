The Panama News blog links, January 17, 2021

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Panama Registry closes 2020 with 230.5m gt on its books
MarineLog, “Panama Canal just made VLGC transits harder”
ANP, Rusia busca aprovechar en el negocio del transporte del GNL
Seatrade, LNG shipping market shaping up for a wild ride
Air Cargo News, New Latin American air cargo liberalization agreement
Un ejemplo de por qué Nito evita los encuentros inesperados con el público en estos días. https://twitter.com/i/status/1349760681063673856
Economy / Economía
The Washington Post, Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief and health care package
Sawicky, How Biden’s budget can build back better
Richardson, Stagnation paved the way for Trump
Zhang & Shi, Why Biden should abandon Trump’s trade war with China
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Visualice lo invisible
The Guardian, Wikipedia at 20
The Intercept, MD who joined Capitol attack campaigns against COVID-19 vaccine
BBC, WhatsApp changes: Signal platform goes down as downloads surge
Bernardo & Iborra Martín, No más dudas sobre las vacunas: lo que debe saber
STRI, Scientists reduce uncertainty in forest carbon storage calculations
The next school year will start, online, on March 1. One of the announcements posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Education – probably unwittingly – says a profound lot about the state of the Cortizo administration. With WHOM did they say they met? “Our authorities.” Not the teachers’ unions. Not the owners of the private schools. Not the parents’ groups. Neither the telecommunications companies nor various activists concerned about extending the reach of Internet services in rural areas. It’s an administration looking inward to a shrinking base rather than reaching out. MEDUCA tweet.
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Sala Tercera niega pretensiones del estado y favorece a Waked
FOCO, BNP denuncia que la Estrella publicó un fallo que no había sido notificado
La Prensa: Un extraño, un maletín y los comicios del Comité Olímpico
La Prensa, Proclaman a Damaris Young
Yahoo News, Large bitcoin payments to right-wing activists a month before Capitol riot
Daily Poster, The slush fund bankrolling the insurrectionist GOP
The Verge, The threats that made Amazon drop Parler
USA Today, Extremists hatch Inauguration Day violence in dark reaches of the web
ABC, NRA files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
From out of the ranks of Panamanian television came Gaby Gnazzo, who in addition to her career as an entertainer and news commentator is now one of Panama’s more astute activists and social critics. Here she takes on both the government’s information control games and the mainstream journalists who put up with them to preserve their privileged access to ever less. Gaby Gnazzo Twitter tweet.
Opinion / Opiniones
Hightower, Timeless truths for these trying times
Stiglitz, Whither America?
Akehurst, The public should regulate Silicon Valley – not the other way around
Guerrero & Norris, We must name and confront the threat of the white mob
Torres-Spelliscy, How the Capitol riot is affecting corporate political spending
AI / ICJ / WOLA / HRW / Conectas, End Venezuela’s attacks on free expression
López, Preparan ‘Pacto de Gamboa II’
Bernal, Respeto al debido proceso
Guillén, Rumbo al Bicentenario
Blades, Una opinión
Turner, La privacidad es poder
Culture / Cultura
El Siglo: Tras cuestionamientos, José Ricardo Muñoz se despide de la televisión
The Guardian, Marianne Faithfull: ‘I was in a dark place. Presumably it was death’
Patrimonio Cultural, Descubriendo La Antigua Costa Atlantica de Panamá
