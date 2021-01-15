¿Wappin? A child was born / Nació un niño

MLK
Born in 1929, he didn’t live to be 40. Trump’s thugs were still trying to kill him at the Capitol.
Nacido en 1929, no vivió hasta los 40. Los maleantes de Trump todavía estaban tratando de matarlo en el Capitolio.

The Eternal Flame / La Antorcha Eterna

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI

Tracy Chapman – Talking About a Revolution
https://youtu.be/fQuJXWTUa3k

Mercedes Sosa – Solo le pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/5Mp8W_-gtcg

The Fighting Men from Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise
https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg

Kafu Banton – No me hablen de bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Avril Lavigne – Knocking on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/o_5-Kf2CrLc

Alison Krauss & The Cox Family – I Know Who Holds Tomorrow
https://youtu.be/4GKNbmYOAow

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/YoauQ8Cqv8s

Peter Tosh – Equal Rights / Downpressor Man
https://youtu.be/pqyRWVSFvS4

Mary Travers – There Is A Ship
https://youtu.be/zTEdhMwXiM4

Elton John – Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/NrLkTZrPZA4

Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o

Rubén Blades – El Padre Antonio y su Monaguillo Andrés
https://youtu.be/cSgiTwd0Zbg

Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday
https://youtu.be/inS9gAgSENE

 

