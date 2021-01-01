¿Wappin? Dirty little virus — yet we persist

Slogging through an infectious mire in the general direction of the light.
Caminando a través de un fango infeccioso en la dirección general de la luz.
Es un pequeño virus sucio pero persistimos
Sech – Relación
https://youtu.be/c6D8v6DhKc4
Carla Morrison – No Me Llames
https://youtu.be/ENW7PqfbPvI
George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
https://youtu.be/s-KAvPbO8JY
Pavarotti & Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You Tonight
https://youtu.be/qQdnl0_IuRg
Lord Kichener – Love in the Cemetery
https://youtu.be/B_aSemA6Mks
Kany García & Camilo – Titanic
https://youtu.be/JpexDfRHlFQ
Iggy Pop – Dirty Little Virus
https://youtu.be/J_2zS_XPxT0
Tito Rojas – Nadie Es Eterno
https://youtu.be/fWrhqatqoTE
The Chicks – Travelin’ Soldier
https://youtu.be/AbfgxznPmZM
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
https://youtu.be/XQOpeJ8YHrE
Joan Baez – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/yjxNZH0qIe0
Mon Laferte – Cumbia Para Olvidar
https://youtu.be/CzyvvNRG5Gg
Mi Cultura en Casa: Concierto Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect
https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.