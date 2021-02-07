Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Spotted Antbird ~ Hormiguero collarejo ~ Hylophylax naevioides. Encontrado en el Camino del Oleoducto / Pipeline Road en Gamboa, provincia de Colón, Panamá. Fot © Kermit Nourse.

Spotted Antbird / Hormiguero collarejo

Stunning, small, rotund and beautifully marked plumage are just a few adjectives that describe this bird. Ranging from Honduras to Ecuador, they are usually seen in the lower parts of the forest foraging for ants. The species ranges all along the Atlantic Side and from Veraguas to the canal area on the Pacific Side. They are very common on the Pipeline Road. This species is known in many Spanish-speaking places as the Hormiguero moteado.

~ ~

Plumaje impresionante, pequeño, rotundo y bellamente marcado son solo algunos de los adjetivos que describen a esta ave. Desde Honduras hasta Ecuador, por lo general se las ve en las partes más bajas del bosque en busca de hormigas. La especie se extiende a lo largo de l viertente del Caribe y desde Veraguas hasta el área del canal en la vietiente del Pacífico. Son muy comunes en el Camino del Oleoducto. Esta especie es conocida en muchos lugares de habla hispana como el Hormiguero moteado.

