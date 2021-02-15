Valentine’s Day music for the more approximately saintly

This day is for a healer and death row inmate, according to the legends.

Everything and everybody you love…

Frankie Lymon – Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

https://youtu.be/2sAHiR0rkJg

The Supremes – Baby Love

https://youtu.be/BO_zEzrJRuE

Mark Dinning – Teen Angel

https://youtu.be/KG_VIcoiCFA

Los Beachers – Love In A Cemetery

https://youtu.be/u_2N7lmMyfs

Mercedes Sosa – Yo Vengo A Ofrecer Mi Corazón

https://youtu.be/ALdIEvHij7g

Zoé & Denise Gutiérrez – Luna

https://youtu.be/6W4L2O-JQ-w

Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry

https://youtu.be/IT8XvzIfi4U

Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms

https://youtu.be/7dBRQvXe91g

Patti Smith – Because the Night

https://youtu.be/uoGdx3I3dPE

Erika Ender – Despacito

https://youtu.be/HnYf6mSx7xo

Chi-Lites – Oh Girl

https://youtu.be/LwjsVD23Z3E

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

https://youtu.be/ll3CMgiUPuU

