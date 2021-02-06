¿Wappin? Liberation / Liberación

Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The two martyred preachers were both rivals and allies in politics and religion. When the white racist director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, tried to set them against each other, they got together and compared notes. US Library of Congress photo.
Martin Luther King Jr. y Malcolm X. Los dos predicadores martirizados eran rivales y aliados en política y religión. Cuando el director racista blanco del FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, trató de enfrentarlos, se reunieron y compararon notas. Foto de la Biblioteca del Congreso de EEUU.
Heathen back, yeah, ‘pon the wall
Las espaldas del pagano están en la pared
Mad Professor – Black Liberation Dub
https://youtu.be/zqF9kuEflW8
Sech & J. Balvin– La Luz
https://youtu.be/5ZdFnhazOe0
Sweet Honey in the Rock – Keep Your Eyes on the Prize
https://youtu.be/D_tcZAqQUAg
Freddie McKay – In Times Of Trouble
https://youtu.be/Kd_53XM3p_o
Odetta – Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
https://youtu.be/ZXg9UFUXFXU
Four Tops – Are You Man Enough
https://youtu.be/Xlg0AdkydXs
Beyoncé – Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
https://youtu.be/gryfRoqbu4c
Aswad – Three Babylon
https://youtu.be/0Q7SCTOSmt4
Zahara & Mzwakhe Mbuli – Madiba
https://youtu.be/t5xAcjpo-jE
Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
https://youtu.be/QnJFhuOWgXg
Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/Y9944f3jbwY
Janelle Davidson – Heart In My Hand
https://youtu.be/_8GwVC_RuBQ
Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo
https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI
Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/AQ7xxQB8Ujw
Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom
https://youtu.be/QB3E0Xir4Bc
