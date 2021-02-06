¿Wappin? Liberation / Liberación

Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The two martyred preachers were both rivals and allies in politics and religion. When the white racist director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, tried to set them against each other, they got together and compared notes. US Library of Congress photo.

Martin Luther King Jr. y Malcolm X. Los dos predicadores martirizados eran rivales y aliados en política y religión. Cuando el director racista blanco del FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, trató de enfrentarlos, se reunieron y compararon notas. Foto de la Biblioteca del Congreso de EEUU.

Heathen back, yeah, ‘pon the wall

Las espaldas del pagano están en la pared

Mad Professor – Black Liberation Dub

https://youtu.be/zqF9kuEflW8

Sech & J. Balvin– La Luz

https://youtu.be/5ZdFnhazOe0

Sweet Honey in the Rock – Keep Your Eyes on the Prize

https://youtu.be/D_tcZAqQUAg

Freddie McKay – In Times Of Trouble

https://youtu.be/Kd_53XM3p_o

Odetta – Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

https://youtu.be/ZXg9UFUXFXU

Four Tops – Are You Man Enough

https://youtu.be/Xlg0AdkydXs

Beyoncé – Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

https://youtu.be/gryfRoqbu4c

Aswad – Three Babylon

https://youtu.be/0Q7SCTOSmt4

Zahara & Mzwakhe Mbuli – Madiba

https://youtu.be/t5xAcjpo-jE

Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

https://youtu.be/QnJFhuOWgXg

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You

https://youtu.be/Y9944f3jbwY

Janelle Davidson – Heart In My Hand

https://youtu.be/_8GwVC_RuBQ

Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo

https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI

Prince – Free

https://youtu.be/AQ7xxQB8Ujw

Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom

https://youtu.be/QB3E0Xir4Bc

~ ~ ~

