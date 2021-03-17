Ceol Lá Fhéile Pádraig ~ Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Irish republican mural showing Bobby Sands, Winifred Carney and Wolfe Tone, in Belfast. Photo by Keresaspa.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day

Máireád Nesbitt & Nathan Pacheco – To Bring Them Home

https://youtu.be/twWRQcHJgJY

Julie Fowlis – Dh’èirich mi moch madainn cheòthar

https://youtu.be/oZEhc3j2t8I

Paddy Reilly – Fields of Athenry

https://youtu.be/Zr1rzSSMsac

Hozier – Take Me To Church

https://youtu.be/PVjiKRfKpPI

Pádraig Mór & Sean Lyons – Song for Marcella

https://youtu.be/cGKPX67xAwQ

In Tua Nua – Don’t Fear Me Now

https://youtu.be/5Kd7j5pDMxQ

Sarah Copus – Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile

https://youtu.be/yy_VMNVUpyA

Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains – The Foggy Dew

https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs

Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear

https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU

Enya – Echoes in Rain

https://youtu.be/8DDHulO485k

The Corrs – Erin Shore

https://youtu.be/Nb5voqe5C8Q

Aoife Scott – St. Patrick’s Day Concert

https://youtu.be/m7O0So8fMFM

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes