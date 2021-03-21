Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Crimson-crested Woodpecker ~ Carpintero Barbinegro o Carpintero Crestirrojo ~ Campephilus melanoleucos

Encountered on the Pipeline Road, Gamboa, Colon.

Crimson-crested Woodpecker

Carpintero Barbinegro

foto © Kermit Nourse

With bird photography I try not to exaggerate aspects of the bird, such as color for one example, so as not to mis represent the species. But i will do many things with the bird’s house because its habitat carries equal importance as does the animal. There were three other woodpeckers on this tree , one of them a different species. The white mark on the bird’s cheek tells us that this one is a male. Measuring about 13.5 inches long this woodpecker ranges from Panama to central South America. These birds are found in forests and partly deforested areas where there as still trees, on both sides of the isthmus. They need large dead trees to make their nests.

Con la fotografía de aves trato de no exagerar aspectos del ave, como el color, por ejemplo, para no representar mal la especie. Pero haré muchas cosas con la casa del pájaro porque su hábitat tiene la misma importancia que el animal. Había otros tres pájaros carpinteros en este árbol, uno de ellos de una especie diferente. La marca blanca en la mejilla del pájaro nos dice que este es un macho. Midiendo aproximadamente 13.5 pulgadas de largo, este pájaro carpintero se extiende desde Panamá hasta el centro de América del Sur. Estas aves se encuentran en bosques y áreas parcialmente deforestadas donde hay árboles todavía, en ambos lados del istmo. Necesitan grandes árboles muertos para hacer sus nidos.

