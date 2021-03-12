¿Wappin? Run to fight another day! ¡Postularse para pelear otro día!

It’s one of those situations that to wage the good fight you should run

Es una de esas situaciones que para librar la buena batalla debes postularte

If you know and like most of the songs on this playlist, it suggests two things:

1. You’re old! But then most members of Democrats Abroad Panama are over 60.

2. You have a sense of justice that’s needed in the uphill battle for Democrats to hold the House and make gains in the Senate in 2022.

If you find the suggestion that the people who should be recruited for leadership posts in Democrats Abroad are those junior management people sent by US corporations to work abroad who want to put the organization on their resumés to advance in the job market downright offensive — then you and not people fitting that profile or those looking to recruit them are the one with leadership credentials.

~ ~

Si conoce y le gustan la mayoría de las canciones de esta lista de reproducción, le sugiere dos cosas:

1. ¡Eres viejo! Pero la mayoría de los miembros de Demócratas en el Extranjero Panamá tienen más de 60 años.

2. Tiene un sentido de justicia que se necesita en la batalla cuesta arriba para que los demócratas retienen el control de la Cámara y obtengan avances en el Senado en 2022.

Si encuentra la sugerencia de que las personas que deberían ser reclutadas para puestos de liderazgo en Demócratas en el Extranjero son aquellas personas de administración junior de emperesas enviadas por corporaciones estadounidenses para trabajar en el extranjero que quieren incluir a la organización en sus currículums para avanzar en el mercado laboral francamente ofensivo, entonces usted y no las personas que se ajustan a ese perfil o aquellos que buscan reclutarlos son los que tienen credenciales de liderazgo.

Rubén Blades, Fela Kuti & Carlos Santana – Muevete

https://youtu.be/xaxMsJItNS4

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman

https://youtu.be/FnF0PDefPFI

David Bowie – Heroes

https://youtu.be/JFHC6t13hi0

Leonard Cohen – Everybody Knows

https://youtu.be/Lin-a2lTelg

Pussy Riot – Police State

https://youtu.be/oaZl12Z5P7g

Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala

https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Bob Dylan & The Grateful Dead– Joey

https://youtu.be/_OcO8VgCxjI

Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore

https://youtu.be/etxIdc0Jtl0

Joan Baez – El Preso Número Nueve

https://youtu.be/Cjaa-OhDm8Q

Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit

https://youtu.be/Web007rzSOI

Lord Cobra – Crook Salesman

https://youtu.be/kEmeSBAtIuw

Tom Morello – The Garden of Gethsemene

https://youtu.be/A8EY4ZWiokM

Kany García – Soy Yo

https://youtu.be/6CLCoU325CY

Nina Simone – Sinnerman

https://youtu.be/r57J0jPyZRs

Violeta Parra – Gracias a la Vida

https://youtu.be/DCSg-E3mtyw

Natalia Lafourcade – Mi Religión

https://youtu.be/mXUEjRiCXpg

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships

https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc

Roberta Flack – Oh, Freedom

https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM

