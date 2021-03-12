¿Wappin? Run to fight another day! ¡Postularse para pelear otro día!

It’s one of those situations that to wage the good fight you should run
Es una de esas situaciones que para librar la buena batalla debes postularte
If you know and like most of the songs on this playlist, it suggests two things:
1. You’re old! But then most members of Democrats Abroad Panama are over 60.
2. You have a sense of justice that’s needed in the uphill battle for Democrats to hold the House and make gains in the Senate in 2022.
If you find the suggestion that the people who should be recruited for leadership posts in Democrats Abroad are those junior management people sent by US corporations to work abroad who want to put the organization on their resumés to advance in the job market downright offensive — then you and not people fitting that profile or those looking to recruit them are the one with leadership credentials.
~ ~
Si conoce y le gustan la mayoría de las canciones de esta lista de reproducción, le sugiere dos cosas:
1. ¡Eres viejo! Pero la mayoría de los miembros de Demócratas en el Extranjero Panamá tienen más de 60 años.
2. Tiene un sentido de justicia que se necesita en la batalla cuesta arriba para que los demócratas retienen el control de la Cámara y obtengan avances en el Senado en 2022.
Si encuentra la sugerencia de que las personas que deberían ser reclutadas para puestos de liderazgo en Demócratas en el Extranjero son aquellas personas de administración junior de emperesas enviadas por corporaciones estadounidenses para trabajar en el extranjero que quieren incluir a la organización en sus currículums para avanzar en el mercado laboral francamente ofensivo, entonces usted y no las personas que se ajustan a ese perfil o aquellos que buscan reclutarlos son los que tienen credenciales de liderazgo.
Rubén Blades, Fela Kuti & Carlos Santana – Muevete
https://youtu.be/xaxMsJItNS4
Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/FnF0PDefPFI
David Bowie – Heroes
https://youtu.be/JFHC6t13hi0
Leonard Cohen – Everybody Knows
https://youtu.be/Lin-a2lTelg
Pussy Riot – Police State
https://youtu.be/oaZl12Z5P7g
Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
Bob Dylan & The Grateful Dead– Joey
https://youtu.be/_OcO8VgCxjI
Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore
https://youtu.be/etxIdc0Jtl0
Joan Baez – El Preso Número Nueve
https://youtu.be/Cjaa-OhDm8Q
Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
https://youtu.be/Web007rzSOI
Lord Cobra – Crook Salesman
https://youtu.be/kEmeSBAtIuw
Tom Morello – The Garden of Gethsemene
https://youtu.be/A8EY4ZWiokM
Kany García – Soy Yo
https://youtu.be/6CLCoU325CY
Nina Simone – Sinnerman
https://youtu.be/r57J0jPyZRs
Violeta Parra – Gracias a la Vida
https://youtu.be/DCSg-E3mtyw
Natalia Lafourcade – Mi Religión
https://youtu.be/mXUEjRiCXpg
Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc
Roberta Flack – Oh, Freedom
https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM
