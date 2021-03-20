¿Wappin? The strange Panagringo usual / La extraña panagringo habitual

Kali Uchis. Foto por David Brendan Hall.

A little bit new mixed in with the old

Una poquita nueva mezclada con la vieja

Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale

https://youtu.be/sFmfqx-IxTQ

Kali Uchis – Telepatía

https://youtu.be/bn_p95HbHoQ

Fleetwood Mac – Seven Wonders

https://youtu.be/0cle6IWpqCA

Son Miserables – Mirame

https://youtu.be/y6QGlLQBp_c

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain

https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU

Sech & Arcangel — Te Acuerdas

https://youtu.be/xzmVxaq_lmU

Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times

https://youtu.be/jVHiR93bbvA

El Gringo de la Bachata – A Esos Hombres

https://youtu.be/jBMDtOrg5AI

Sam & Dave – Soothe Me

https://youtu.be/pq_1tFsnyMw

Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead

https://youtu.be/BR0fQ6wJb6A

Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun

https://youtu.be/1rCgM07uzq4

Mon Laferte – Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón

https://youtu.be/sx5LdR29YkM

Mad Professor & Aisha – Sainte Dub Club 2017

https://youtu.be/kyLaD3yKYRU

