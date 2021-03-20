¿Wappin? The strange Panagringo usual / La extraña panagringo habitual

Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis. Foto por David Brendan Hall.

A little bit new mixed in with the old
Una poquita nueva mezclada con la vieja

Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
https://youtu.be/sFmfqx-IxTQ

Kali Uchis – Telepatía
https://youtu.be/bn_p95HbHoQ

Fleetwood Mac – Seven Wonders
https://youtu.be/0cle6IWpqCA

Son Miserables – Mirame
https://youtu.be/y6QGlLQBp_c

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU

Sech & Arcangel — Te Acuerdas
https://youtu.be/xzmVxaq_lmU

Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times
https://youtu.be/jVHiR93bbvA

El Gringo de la Bachata – A Esos Hombres
https://youtu.be/jBMDtOrg5AI

Sam & Dave – Soothe Me
https://youtu.be/pq_1tFsnyMw

Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead
https://youtu.be/BR0fQ6wJb6A

Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
https://youtu.be/1rCgM07uzq4

Mon Laferte – Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón
https://youtu.be/sx5LdR29YkM

Mad Professor & Aisha – Sainte Dub Club 2017
https://youtu.be/kyLaD3yKYRU

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

~ ~ ~
