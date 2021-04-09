The Panama News blog links, April 9, 2021

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Metro Libre, Sindicato logra acuerdo salarial y suspende huelga en Manzanillo

ALAI, Chinese ports and docks in Latin America

El País, La pandemia complica más el futuro de KLM

Reuters, Florida sues Biden Administration in bid to restart cruise industry

Seatrade, Offshore wind is set to be a growth area along the US East Coast

Mundo Marítimo, Accidente del “Ever Given” repercutirá en las facturas de P&I

The Saviz, an Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea by Israelis with limpet mines.

Economy / Economía

EFE, El FMI propone un impuesto temporal a los más ricos

The Guardian, How would a global minimum tax work and why is it needed?

La Prensa, La Caja de Ahorros no responde sobre las cuentas de Martinelli

Mildner, Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals

Metro Libre, Sector hotelero enfrenta lenta reactivación, solo 8% de ocupación

Student protesters thinking ahead to retirement – with little or no pension system.

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Teconología

TVN, Panamá cuenta con una nueva especie de rana arlequín

Güemes, Siete plantas para comprender a Darwin

Mongabay, Creative thinking, 3D printers save injured wildlife

Science News, How the beef industry can cut emissions

The Guardian, Facebook won’t notify more than 530m users exposed in breach

Vice, Facebook says it’s your fault that hackers got your phone number

The New York Times, Expert witness pinpoints Floyd’s final breath

Mongabay, Orejas electrónicas espían a los cazadores del jaguar

Richardson, Marine life is fleeing the equator to cooler waters

Megalodón: ¡Entra al link y descubre un mundo virtual! https://stri.si.edu/megalodon/index.html

News / Noticias

World Economic Forum, Panama’s fight for women’s economic independence

El Siglo, ‘Chichi’ estaba escondido en Italia

DW, Panama’s first conviction for abuse in children’s shelters

Tico Times, Costa Rica’s land borders reopen to tourists

AFP, Iran’s Rouhani says Vienna talks open a new chapter

AFP, Biden pide prohibir que particulares tengan “fusiles de asalto” en EEUU

WSJ, Trump Organization hires criminal defense lawyer

Vanity Fair, Investigators just got a trove of documents that could nail Donald Trump

Opinion / Opiniones

Eno et al, The austerity doctrine in the time of coronavirus

Chen, A New Deal for informal workers

Khrushcheva, Disorder from the courts

Batista Guevara, A 62 años del levantamiento del Cerro Tute

Cheng Peñalba, Ciegos que no quieren ver

Turner, El CROAN es inconstitucional

Meilán, Panama Ports y su bombardeo mediático

Alfaro, Los ciudadanos siempre vamos de último

Culture / Cultura

Blades, Vitín Paz

The Guardian, The Jewish cartoonists who fled the Nazis

Vox, The legacy of Satanic panic

El País, Anti-Trump artist Edel Rodriguez: ‘I never draw anything that isn’t true’

BBC, The Lion Hunt of Ashurbanipal: The 2700-year-old ‘fake news’

Remezcla, Eva Longoria to direct ‘The Gordita Chronicles’ comedy pilot

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.