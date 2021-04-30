¿Wappin? Lenguas universales / Universal languages

jazz
Haga clic en https://youtu.be/3421WDpq7eM a partir de las 4 p.m. Hora de Panamá.
Click on https://youtu.be/3421WDpq7eM starting at 4 p.m. Panama Time.

Everything’s local, some universal
Todo es local, algunas universales

Sech – 42
https://youtu.be/TdZXVVoDUWs

Mon Laferte – Tu Falta De Querer
https://youtu.be/BZ9rnrIH2lk

Fugees & Stephen Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/kOmhVEiq95I

Kany García – Para Siempre
https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/5Yivyp-zbkM

iLe – No Es Importante
https://youtu.be/q57TRthPDfI

Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar
https://youtu.be/iObu-QpebwY

Son Cubana – Lagrimas negras como nunca la has oido
https://youtu.be/weaJV16VRF8

Katie James – Deja que Salga La Luna
https://youtu.be/G3STjYAxBH0

Residente – René
https://youtu.be/O4f58BU_Hbs

Frank Zappa – What’s the Ugliest Part of Your Body?
https://youtu.be/jw19JOYyvzA

La Muchacha – Pal’ Monte
https://youtu.be/gMtCmxy5Umc

Rómulo Castro – La Rosa de los Vientos
https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss

Mafikizolo – Ngeke Balunge
https://youtu.be/3JZCFXZSitQ

C. Tangana – NPR Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/SW6L_lTrIFg

 

