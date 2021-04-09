¿Wappin? “The Blues” won’t quite translate – but you’ll know

0
blues
“Every day I have the blues.” Photo by Simone Berna.

Low-down and dirty – THAT translates
Baja y sucia – ESO se traduce

Otis Taylor – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/_ZHpbMnExSk

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the Electric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ

Joshue Ashby & C3 Project – Andy Blues
https://youtu.be/siy_I19iwwU

St. Vincent – The Melting Of The Sun
https://youtu.be/6oji2hmpzvM

Janis Joplin – Summertime
https://youtu.be/guKoNCQFAFk

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI

Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/hH_YhoULx4A

Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/a724ZAroPNg

John Lee Hooker – I’m Bad Like Jesse James
https://youtu.be/SBacb2sFdbU

Joss Stone – Here Comes the Rain Again
https://youtu.be/MmduDP-JNLQ

Pink Floyd – Echoes
https://youtu.be/y-E7_VHLvkE

Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi – La Mujer
https://youtu.be/eb3WKu50oII

Robert Johnson – Me and the Devil Blues
https://youtu.be/3MCHI23FTP8

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/xzcaO1CfBlo

 

