Police video: Coup noises? A threat to protesters?

Here we have a Panamanian National Police subcommissioner and several other officers, with photos of officers standing at attention and bearing the name of the institution, expressing solidarity with the Colombian police. The latter which, in recent days have killed or disappeared hundreds of people, worked in conjunction with civilian paramilitaries to attack indigenous people and unambiguously identified themselves with the ruling right-wing party. All of these officers’ superiors, within the police chain of command up to the Presidencia itself, have been silent while there has been a storm of protest about the video. So do we see the seeds of rebellion in the ranks, or threats made under superior orders?.

