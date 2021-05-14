¿Wappin? We’re also a Caribbean country / También somos un país caribeño

One, two, three, four, Colon man a-come

Wid him brass chain a-lick him belly pam pam pam.

Ask him what the time is him look upon the sun

Colon Man, a Jamaican folk song about the man returning, without much to show, from construction work in Panama. As in he ostentatiously wears this watch chain, but didn’t actually make enough to have a watch. This version by Taj Mahal.

Shared roots / Raíces compartidas

Boney M. – Rivers of Babylon

https://youtu.be/l3QxT-w3WMo

Black Stalin – Sufferers

https://youtu.be/7suUKcjnRk4

Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo

https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI

Cultura Profética – La Complicidad

https://youtu.be/Fjg3n5nt550

Mad Professor & Aisha – Jah Protect I

https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo

Yomira John – Bullerengue

https://youtu.be/qmsPX85h0fs

Lord Kitchener – Love in the Cemetery

https://youtu.be/B_aSemA6Mks

Celia Cruz – Rie y Llora

https://youtu.be/83S-KtvGM2M

Terri Lyons – Obeah

https://youtu.be/kMv5egdEthQ

Burning Spear – Man in the Hills

https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo

https://youtu.be/M9G0JGXw_eU

Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos

https://youtu.be/0m5SXO8qK78

Lord Cobra – Crook Salesman

https://youtu.be/kEmeSBAtIuw

Burning Spear – Man in the Hills

https://youtu.be/2RrXgpbzgEo

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah

https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI

