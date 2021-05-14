¿Wappin? We’re also a Caribbean country / También somos un país caribeño

One, two, three, four, Colon man a-come
Wid him brass chain a-lick him belly pam pam pam.
Ask him what the time is him look upon the sun
Colon Man, a Jamaican folk song about the man returning, without much to show, from construction work in Panama. As in he ostentatiously wears this watch chain, but didn’t actually make enough to have a watch. This version by Taj Mahal.
Shared roots / Raíces compartidas
Boney M. – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/l3QxT-w3WMo
Black Stalin – Sufferers
https://youtu.be/7suUKcjnRk4
Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo
https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI
Cultura Profética – La Complicidad
https://youtu.be/Fjg3n5nt550
Mad Professor & Aisha – Jah Protect I
https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo
Yomira John – Bullerengue
https://youtu.be/qmsPX85h0fs
Lord Kitchener – Love in the Cemetery
https://youtu.be/B_aSemA6Mks
Celia Cruz – Rie y Llora
https://youtu.be/83S-KtvGM2M
Terri Lyons – Obeah
https://youtu.be/kMv5egdEthQ
Burning Spear – Man in the Hills
https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo
Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/M9G0JGXw_eU
Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos
https://youtu.be/0m5SXO8qK78
Lord Cobra – Crook Salesman
https://youtu.be/kEmeSBAtIuw
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI
