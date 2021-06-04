¿Wappin? Space is the place!

Illegal aliens from a reactionary galaxy.
Out there stuff that third agers may remember
Danilo Pérez – Galactic Panama
https://youtu.be/toH1jQnEW4o
Pink Floyd — Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
https://youtu.be/8RbXIMZmVv8
Jefferson Starship – Hijack
https://youtu.be/zU0FMTooM90
Cássia Eller – O segundo sol
https://youtu.be/MLI2QlgjGmA
Carlos Santana & Alice Coltrane – Angel Of Sunlight
https://youtu.be/1wCAEsNZddw
Conjure One & Sinéad O’Connor – Tears From the Moon
https://youtu.be/4w0hHxrj7do
Tangerine Dream – Minor Turbulence
https://youtu.be/EZGN0-uF1bU
The Jazz Hop Café – Space Traveling
https://youtu.be/3ST4fDVyAzA
Elton John – Rocket Man
https://youtu.be/DtVBCG6ThDk
Björk – Moon
https://youtu.be/br2s0xJyFEM
Mad Professor – Solar System
https://youtu.be/quGMN4w-9pI
Flora Purim – Open Your Eyes You Can Fly
https://youtu.be/E4sKehbZSyo
The Beatles – Across the Universe
https://youtu.be/iotagMCkJRE
Enigma – Beyond The Invisible
https://youtu.be/f8mMWh62XpU
David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust
https://youtu.be/XXq5VvYAI1Q
Gato Barbieri – Straight Into The Sunrise
https://youtu.be/l7BIRvOufBo
Lou Reed – Satellite of Love
https://youtu.be/kJoHspUta-E
Orbital – Halcyon On and On
https://youtu.be/bV-hSgL1R74
Sun Ra Arkestra – NPR Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/H1ToFXHW5pg
