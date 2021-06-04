¿Wappin? Space is the place!

0
aliens
Illegal aliens from a reactionary galaxy.

Out there stuff that third agers may remember

Danilo Pérez – Galactic Panama
https://youtu.be/toH1jQnEW4o

Pink Floyd — Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
https://youtu.be/8RbXIMZmVv8

Jefferson Starship – Hijack
https://youtu.be/zU0FMTooM90

Cássia Eller – O segundo sol
https://youtu.be/MLI2QlgjGmA

Carlos Santana & Alice Coltrane – Angel Of Sunlight
https://youtu.be/1wCAEsNZddw

Conjure One & Sinéad O’Connor – Tears From the Moon
https://youtu.be/4w0hHxrj7do

Tangerine Dream – Minor Turbulence
https://youtu.be/EZGN0-uF1bU

The Jazz Hop Café – Space Traveling
https://youtu.be/3ST4fDVyAzA

Elton John – Rocket Man
https://youtu.be/DtVBCG6ThDk

Björk – Moon
https://youtu.be/br2s0xJyFEM

Mad Professor – Solar System
https://youtu.be/quGMN4w-9pI

Flora Purim – Open Your Eyes You Can Fly
https://youtu.be/E4sKehbZSyo

The Beatles – Across the Universe
https://youtu.be/iotagMCkJRE

Enigma – Beyond The Invisible
https://youtu.be/f8mMWh62XpU

David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust
https://youtu.be/XXq5VvYAI1Q

Gato Barbieri – Straight Into The Sunrise
https://youtu.be/l7BIRvOufBo

Lou Reed – Satellite of Love
https://youtu.be/kJoHspUta-E

Orbital – Halcyon On and On
https://youtu.be/bV-hSgL1R74

Sun Ra Arkestra – NPR Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/H1ToFXHW5pg

 

~ ~ ~
Dinero

