¿Wappin? The Wonders / Las Maravillas

Giza. Photo by annemarieangelo.
Nuestro paseo sónico del viernes
Our Friday sonic stroll
Jimi Hendrix – Bipolar Blues Jam
https://youtu.be/y9SKj-bpysU
Jon Batiste – FREEDOM
https://youtu.be/3YHVC1DcHmo
Of Monsters and Men – King And Lionheart
https://youtu.be/A76a_LNIYwE
Mon Laferte – La Democracia
https://youtu.be/HoF3QCFVFhg
Yin Carrizo – Lucy Querida
https://youtu.be/1Shfaf7RIuQ
Fleetwood Mac – Seven Wonders
https://youtu.be/0cle6IWpqCA
Gina Chavez – Miles De Millas
https://youtu.be/WwtN98OsLBs
Mellow Mood – Tribute to Bob Marley
https://youtu.be/KLZg3Tg9wG4
Tal Wilkenfeld – Killing Me
https://youtu.be/04W5CMZUHZs
Cienfue, Tosuaw & Agalimatias – Darking in the Shine
https://youtu.be/nO_I96zEPzQ
Sara Bareilles & Playing For Change – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/JEp7QrOBxyQ
Carlos Santana & Eric Clapton – Jin Go Lo Ba
https://youtu.be/uEs3bGY_SAU
Anaconda – El Punto Cubano
https://youtu.be/DTsaSDN_ta8
Roger Waters – The Bravery of Being Out of Range
https://youtu.be/JamLmpVOgE0
Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect – Concierto en el Teatro Balboa 2020
https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0
