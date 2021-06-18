¿Wappin? The Wonders / Las Maravillas

Giza. Photo by annemarieangelo .

Nuestro paseo sónico del viernes

Our Friday sonic stroll

Jimi Hendrix – Bipolar Blues Jam

https://youtu.be/y9SKj-bpysU

Jon Batiste – FREEDOM

https://youtu.be/3YHVC1DcHmo

Of Monsters and Men – King And Lionheart

https://youtu.be/A76a_LNIYwE

Mon Laferte – La Democracia

https://youtu.be/HoF3QCFVFhg

Yin Carrizo – Lucy Querida

https://youtu.be/1Shfaf7RIuQ

Fleetwood Mac – Seven Wonders

https://youtu.be/0cle6IWpqCA

Gina Chavez – Miles De Millas

https://youtu.be/WwtN98OsLBs

Mellow Mood – Tribute to Bob Marley

https://youtu.be/KLZg3Tg9wG4

Tal Wilkenfeld – Killing Me

https://youtu.be/04W5CMZUHZs

Cienfue, Tosuaw & Agalimatias – Darking in the Shine

https://youtu.be/nO_I96zEPzQ

Sara Bareilles & Playing For Change – What’s Going On

https://youtu.be/JEp7QrOBxyQ

Carlos Santana & Eric Clapton – Jin Go Lo Ba

https://youtu.be/uEs3bGY_SAU

Anaconda – El Punto Cubano

https://youtu.be/DTsaSDN_ta8

Roger Waters – The Bravery of Being Out of Range

https://youtu.be/JamLmpVOgE0

Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect – Concierto en el Teatro Balboa 2020

https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0

