¿Wappin? True colors / Colores de verdad

rainbow
The color scheme this month. Photo of DC in June by Ted Eytan.

 June tunes / Melodías de junio

Santana – Toussaint L’Overture
https://youtu.be/Jli1gW37fqk

The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY

Of Monsters and Men – Visitor
https://youtu.be/Bq1lpEC70Hg

Maná – Mariposa Traicionera
https://youtu.be/av3wkasS-WQ

Cyndi Lauper – True Colors
https://youtu.be/LPn0KFlbqX8

Suzanne Vega – Luka
https://youtu.be/VZt7J0iaUD0

Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

The Fighting Men From Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise
https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg

Mon Laferte – Funeral
https://youtu.be/aNH3C5JPlg4

Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart
https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk

Carole King – Smackwater Jack
https://youtu.be/Zc8MToURBjc

Eric Clapton & Roger Waters – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/4fHjRjbORD8

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/VGWsGyNsw00

Cienfué – Life in the Tropics
https://youtu.be/2Viu0klMgN0

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

 

