¿Wappin? True colors / Colores de verdad

The color scheme this month. Photo of DC in June by Ted Eytan.
June tunes / Melodías de junio
Santana – Toussaint L’Overture
https://youtu.be/Jli1gW37fqk
The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY
Of Monsters and Men – Visitor
https://youtu.be/Bq1lpEC70Hg
Maná – Mariposa Traicionera
https://youtu.be/av3wkasS-WQ
Cyndi Lauper – True Colors
https://youtu.be/LPn0KFlbqX8
Suzanne Vega – Luka
https://youtu.be/VZt7J0iaUD0
Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
The Fighting Men From Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise
https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg
Mon Laferte – Funeral
https://youtu.be/aNH3C5JPlg4
Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart
https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk
Carole King – Smackwater Jack
https://youtu.be/Zc8MToURBjc
Eric Clapton & Roger Waters – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/4fHjRjbORD8
Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/VGWsGyNsw00
Cienfué – Life in the Tropics
https://youtu.be/2Viu0klMgN0
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
