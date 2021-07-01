Cortizo, Informe de los dos años del gobierno

The five pillars of the government’s recovery strategy

from President Cortizo’s Twitter feed

Our government’s strategy for economic reactivation is based on five areas:

1. Make a safe, effective and well-planned vaccination strategy available to the population.

2. Support micro, small and medium enterprises, important generators of jobs.

3. Reactivate public infrastructure projects, as generators of labor.

4. Preserve the capacity of the financial sector and other vulnerable sectors of the economy.

5. Stimulate the attraction of good direct foreign investment.

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~