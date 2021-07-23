¿Wappin? Endurance music / Música de resistencia

Come what may, all bad fortune is to be conquered by endurance. Virgil

Songs by which to hold out in hard times

Canciones con las que aguantar en tiempos difíciles

Natalia Lafourcade & Jorge Drexler — Para Qué Sufrir

https://youtu.be/-WxT4uByG8A

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y el Perro

https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You

https://youtu.be/Y9944f3jbwY

Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty

https://youtu.be/0vyBY_6SUDI

Churupaca — Luna Nueva

https://youtu.be/mdCxpVDwuhw

Kinky Friedman — Ride ‘Em Jewboy

https://youtu.be/iamk3cZI1ec

Miley Cyrus — Fade Into You

https://youtu.be/-5y9J7TqbKQ

Peter Tosh – Lessons in My Life

https://youtu.be/i167f85hSuk

Bad Bunny – Yonaguni

https://youtu.be/doLMt10ytHY

Yomira John – Mala Paga

https://youtu.be/oLLoAicSnSI

Baby Huey — Hard Times

https://youtu.be/zMIzTh0Lafg

Erykah Badu — Didn’t Cha Know

https://youtu.be/Np21rH7Ldto

The Intruders — I’ll Always Love My Mama

https://youtu.be/gAUeWTkbpkg

Sabrina Claudio – Frozen

https://youtu.be/IezlWijcdQk

Tedeschi Trucks Band — Whipping Post

https://youtu.be/UtNIdyzdJ9Y

Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted

https://youtu.be/kC24fdGFpfI

Daniel Castro — I’ll Play The Blues For You

https://youtu.be/ioOzsi9aHQQ

