¿Wappin? Endurance music / Música de resistencia

virgil

Come what may, all bad fortune is to be conquered by endurance.

Virgil

Songs by which to hold out in hard times
Canciones con las que aguantar en tiempos difíciles

Natalia Lafourcade & Jorge Drexler — Para Qué Sufrir
https://youtu.be/-WxT4uByG8A

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y el Perro
https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/Y9944f3jbwY

Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty
https://youtu.be/0vyBY_6SUDI

Churupaca — Luna Nueva
https://youtu.be/mdCxpVDwuhw

Kinky Friedman — Ride ‘Em Jewboy
https://youtu.be/iamk3cZI1ec

Miley Cyrus — Fade Into You
https://youtu.be/-5y9J7TqbKQ

Peter Tosh – Lessons in My Life
https://youtu.be/i167f85hSuk

Bad Bunny – Yonaguni
https://youtu.be/doLMt10ytHY

Yomira John – Mala Paga
https://youtu.be/oLLoAicSnSI

Baby Huey — Hard Times
https://youtu.be/zMIzTh0Lafg

Erykah Badu — Didn’t Cha Know
https://youtu.be/Np21rH7Ldto

The Intruders — I’ll Always Love My Mama
https://youtu.be/gAUeWTkbpkg

Sabrina Claudio – Frozen
https://youtu.be/IezlWijcdQk

Tedeschi Trucks Band — Whipping Post
https://youtu.be/UtNIdyzdJ9Y

Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/kC24fdGFpfI

Daniel Castro — I’ll Play The Blues For You
https://youtu.be/ioOzsi9aHQQ

 

