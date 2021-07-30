¿Wappin? The Cycle / El Ciclo

The cycle of life and death / El ciclo de vida y muerte. Somkritya.

Buried alive, sent up there, we’re all still people

Enterrados vivos, enviados allí, todavía somos personas

Paul McCartney & Wings – Band On The Run
https://youtu.be/K_Ti8b5JRPw

Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang
https://youtu.be/cMOKamtpUA8

P!nk – All I Know So Far
https://youtu.be/iFF9LGQfNQw

The Robins — Riot In Cell Block #9
https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU

Shangri-Las — I Can Never Go Home Anymore
https://youtu.be/dDPPc6MAdh4

Leslie George & Grupo Amistad – Back to Back
https://youtu.be/C-dSBX_7oYg

Boza – En La Luna
https://youtu.be/5QsefOEppDE

Gil Scott-Heron – Whitey on the Moon
https://youtu.be/goh2x_G0ct4

Elton John – Rocket Man
https://youtu.be/f3cto1dEnuQ

Alexa Melo – Space Oddity
https://youtu.be/AqhCn130Nqo

Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta La Raíz
https://youtu.be/6e6mmDWdoOU

Dionne Warwick – Don’t Make Me Over
https://youtu.be/dDblF-J6qvY

Alfa Mist ‘Bring Backs’ Live at Metropolis
https://youtu.be/15Nqbic6HZs

 

