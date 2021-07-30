¿Wappin? The Cycle / El Ciclo

The cycle of life and death / El ciclo de vida y muerte. Somkritya.
Buried alive, sent up there, we’re all still people
Enterrados vivos, enviados allí, todavía somos personas
Paul McCartney & Wings – Band On The Run
https://youtu.be/K_Ti8b5JRPw
Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang
https://youtu.be/cMOKamtpUA8
P!nk – All I Know So Far
https://youtu.be/iFF9LGQfNQw
The Robins — Riot In Cell Block #9
https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU
Shangri-Las — I Can Never Go Home Anymore
https://youtu.be/dDPPc6MAdh4
Leslie George & Grupo Amistad – Back to Back
https://youtu.be/C-dSBX_7oYg
Boza – En La Luna
https://youtu.be/5QsefOEppDE
Gil Scott-Heron – Whitey on the Moon
https://youtu.be/goh2x_G0ct4
Elton John – Rocket Man
https://youtu.be/f3cto1dEnuQ
Alexa Melo – Space Oddity
https://youtu.be/AqhCn130Nqo
Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta La Raíz
https://youtu.be/6e6mmDWdoOU
Dionne Warwick – Don’t Make Me Over
https://youtu.be/dDblF-J6qvY
Alfa Mist ‘Bring Backs’ Live at Metropolis
https://youtu.be/15Nqbic6HZs
~ ~ ~
