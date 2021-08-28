¿Wappin? Anti-war / Contra la guerra

Afghan refugees at the Pakistan / Afghanistan border. This was six years ago. War has displaced many people in Afghanistan. European Union photo by Pierre Prakash.

Refugiados afganos en la frontera entre Pakistán y Afganistán. Esto fue hace seis años. La guerra ha desplazado a muchas personas en Afganistán. Foto de la Unión Europea por Pierre Prakash.

Siempre es un buen momento para terminar una guerra

It’s always a good time to end a war

Malang Kohestani – Pul-I-Sayad

https://youtu.be/QC9sz0nPePI

Townes Van Zandt – Ballad of Ira Hayes

https://youtu.be/j2o8zgAza54

Rubén Blades – Desapariciones

https://youtu.be/b6XHiPPiMnk

The Cranberries – Zombie

https://youtu.be/7mWkcrFZ1I4

La Oreja de Van Gogh – Madre anoche en las trincheras

https://youtu.be/8VGnmPjDzsk

Steppenwolf – Monster

https://youtu.be/Ynwl0qh1l8I

Hello Seahorse – Bestia

https://youtu.be/Lbh9pQ0ls6w

John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore

https://youtu.be/OlofnxJxMIQ

Canta Colombia por la Paz

https://youtu.be/U8igUwZKEQs

Arlo Guthrie – Alice’s Restaurant

https://youtu.be/m57gzA2JCcM

Of Monsters And Men – Dirty Paws

https://youtu.be/ot5yYrGyLg4

The Fighting Men From Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise

https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg

Lady Gaga – Imagine

https://youtu.be/q3ues1stefk

Mercedes Sosa – Solo Le Pido A Dios

https://youtu.be/5Mp8W_-gtcg

Edwin Starr – War

https://youtu.be/wTyWzi1gU_M

