¿Wappin? Breaking the chains / Rompiendo las cadenas

Liz
AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler / Presidenta de AFL-CIO Liz Shuler. Photo by / Foto por Slide Owl.

After losses in August, labor marches on
Después de pérdidas en agosto, la marcha laboral continúa

Leslie Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/e166LIQ5nSg

Exuma — Obeah Man
https://youtu.be/Q-4gnxxtPtI

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
https://youtu.be/qFfnlYbFEiE

Lord Panama & Víctor Boa – The Bomb
https://youtu.be/4dBUizFlhu8

Etta James – All I Could Do Is Cry
https://youtu.be/GCKIpbiZpXo

Sam Cooke – Chain Gang
https://youtu.be/0ijqGOlmnCk

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
https://youtu.be/V8nLraecPRY

Janelle Davidson & Horacio Valdes – Me Rindo
https://youtu.be/JGVMzrc9IA4

Mighty Panther – The Bedbug Song
https://youtu.be/qZQT23SMqM4

Kany García – Para Siempre
https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4

David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust
https://youtu.be/CBKUPmOI8Cw

The Mighty Diamonds – Poor Man’s Prayer
https://youtu.be/LA_pvjm2QP4

Churupaca – Luna Nueva
https://youtu.be/mdCxpVDwuhw

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI

Chrissy Hynde – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

2
This Labor Day Weekend we honor our working class heroes: Richard Trumka, who led the AFL-CIO. Ed Asner, who led the Screen Actors Guild. Surely they are raising hell en El Otro Barrio. Trumka photo by Linh Do; Asner photo by Gage Skidmore.
 

~ ~ ~
