¿Wappin? The Man and his acolytes / El Hombre y sus acólitos

0

There’s US and then there’s THEM
Hay NOSOTROS y entonces hay ELLOS

Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colors
https://youtu.be/iaio7f3TR_U

Kafu Banton – Cuando Se Viene De Abajo
https://youtu.be/V5hu7UJur6U

Carlos Vives – La Tierra del Olvido
https://youtu.be/rCjNOETRFl4

Dixie Chicks – Not Ready to Make Nice
https://youtu.be/XYAQayLkzgA

Lion Reggae – Babylon Quiere
https://youtu.be/2L1JWtITvbw

Inti Illimani – Simón Bolívar
https://youtu.be/nlXP4IWpCCE

Joan Baez & Jeffrey Shurtleff – Drug Store Truck Driving Man
https://youtu.be/cTluSxJ1EMI

The Beatles – Taxman
https://youtu.be/l0zaebtU-CA

Holly Near – Hay Una Mujer Desaparecida
https://youtu.be/zuqD-OxLDm4

Any Tovar – Corazón En Huelga
https://youtu.be/GFIKo4YEqFw

Iggy Pop – Gimme Danger
https://youtu.be/EHRaMDOqyqs

Mon Laferte – La Democracia
https://youtu.be/HoF3QCFVFhg

Frank Zappa – Trouble Every Day
https://youtu.be/RymtGaYLe94

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
 

~ ~ ~

 

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

night oil

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

PDC

 

Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR