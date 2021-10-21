Kermit’s Birds / Las Aves de Kermit

Red-breasted meadowlwark ~ Loica pechirroja ~ Leistes militaris. Encontrado por Kermit Nourse en un Arrozal cerca del Río Chiriquí, Panamá.

Red-breasted meadowlark ~ Loica pechirroja

foto © Kermit Nourse

The male sports a bright red neck and breast, brighter and more uniformly red as it gets into mating season. (In which this photo was not taken.) This species ranges from Nicaragua to southern Bolivia. It’s found at forest edges, in pastures and in scrublands on both sides of the isthmus. It doesn’t go to the highest of the highlands, but it does go well uphill in Chiriqui province and you can find it in places along the road to El Valle. They are common in pockets of the lowlands and their numbers have increased with deforestation. They build their nests in the grass and usually there are several nests close by one another in colonies. They feed on insects and seeds – they really like rice, but also the insects that eat rice.

El macho luce un cuello y un pecho de color rojo brillante, más brillante y de un rojo más uniforme a medida que entra en la temporada de apareamiento. (En la que no se tomó esta foto). Esta especie se extiende desde Nicaragua hasta el sur de Bolivia. Se encuentra en los bordes de los bosques, en pastos y matorrales a ambos lados del istmo. No llega a lo más alto de la sierra, pero sí va bien cuesta arriba en la provincia de Chiriquí y lo puedes encontrar en la carretera que sube a El Valle. Son comunes en los bolsillos de las tierras bajas y su número ha aumentado con la deforestación. Construyen sus nidos en la hierba y por lo general hay varios nidos juntos en colonias. Se alimentan de insectos y semillas, les gusta mucho el arroz, pero también los insectos que comen arroz.

