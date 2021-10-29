The Panama News blog links, October 29, 2021

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Tonnage transported via the Panama Canal at historic levels
Simple Flying, A history of COPA Airlines
Reuters, American Airlines CEO: onboard violence must stop
El País, Why nobody wants to be a trucker anymore
Mundo Marítimo, Maersk sobre los desafíos logísticos en California
Seatrade, Ship owners likely to see hefty P&I hikes
History, Why the construction of the Panama Canal was so difficult and deadly
Economy / Economía
Metro Libre, Estrategias del gobierno para la reactivación económica
EFE, Panama nurses protest against breach of salary promises
Tehelka, Pandora Papers show rich find a way around in Panama
BBC, China: No more super skyscrapers
Varoufakis, A progressive monetary policy
Zuckerberg, Founder’s letter to shareholders
The saril and the chaya like lots of rain. Photo by the editor.
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Popular Science, How to tell science from pseudoscience
STRI, Ancestors of whale sharks in Panama may come from distant waters
AP, Cheap antidepressant shows promise in COVID trials
Mongabay, Cooking with the sun
Franta, What Big Oil knew about climate change
MIT Technology Review, Trial data support COVID-19 vaccines for children
Crime scene. Multiple gunmen burst into the Espacio Panama in Casco Viejo, where a Halloween party was underway, opening fire. At least one person in the club shot back. Eleven partiers were shot, four of them fatally. One of the gunman was also shot and killed at the scene. Other gunmen escaped in an SUV. The police trophy photo showed two light-skinned men under arrest and an expensive car and pistol confiscated in Las Acacias. Police say they are looking for other suspects. The next morning the Cortizo administration weighed in as to blame, with Vice Minister of Commerce Omar Montilla pointing out that Espacio Panama, a community center in part of the old Santa Ana Church whose courtyard has been used for event for many years, did not have a liquor license and was not licensed as a discotheque. Photo by the Policia Nacional.
News / Noticias
Radio Temblor, Jornada de protestas sociales
La Estrella, Invasiones de tierra y ausencia de una política de vivienda
La Prensa, Nueva ley blindaría a altos funcionarios
TVN, Magistrado Cedalise presenta denuncia por filtración de fallo
AP, US-Taiwan relations to deepen in face of China tensions
DW, Amnistía Internacional cerrará su sede en Hong Kong por Ley de Seguridad
Rolling Stone, Organizers: Trump staff, US reps part of January 6 planning
AFP, EEUU crea Oficina de Ciberespacio y Política Digital
To watch the video click on https://twitter.com/i/status/1453870962898784262
Opinion / Opiniones
Galbraith, The JFK assassination cover-up again
Bragg & Teachout, It’s time to end murder by spreadsheet
Boff, The big player absent from the Glasgow climate talks
Pope Francis, Caught up in a succession of “crises”
Santamaría, ¿Enfermedad de la CSS?
Cochez, A la espera de los gringos, ¿otra vez
Gamboa Arosemena, ¿Protestas atomizadas presagian estallido social?
Turner, Día del Estudiante
Video, History, Silenced: A conversation with Marixa Lasso
To watch the video click on https://twitter.com/i/status/1453049436012175361
Culture / Cultura
El País: Los Rolling Stones, en la picota
The New York Times, The secret toll of racial ambiguity
ACNUR, Refugiarte
