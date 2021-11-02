The bands will play this year, but not in the traditional patriotic parades

A bombero band. Archive photo by Eric Jackson.

To catch the bands this year

The marching band shows will be in four places around the country:

Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City on November 3, 4 and 5

Estadio San Cristobal in David on November 3

Estadio Calvin Byron in Changuinola on November 3 and 4

Estadio Omar Torrijos in Santiago on November 3

November 5, Colon Day , is the anniversary of the 1903 surrender of the Colombian garrison but this year there will be no official celebration of it in Colon.

Some of the rules:

You must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get in

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

These events are free, but there are a limited number of tickets – only 20,00 allowed at the Rommel

Unless you are the government or state-approved press, you can’t operate a drone at any of the events

A bigger flag on a taller pole was installed atop Ancon Hill in time for the holidays. Ministry of Economy and Finance photo.

