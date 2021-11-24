Today is the International Day Against Violence Against Women

16 days of activism against

gender-based violence

by the Pan-American Health organization

From 25 November to 10 December, PAHO joins governments, civil society, the UN system, and other partners in marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

This year, the theme of the 16 Days is “Orange the world: End violence against women now!”, drawing attention to the urgency for action.

We know that violence is devastatingly pervasive in the Region, with enormous consequences for women’s and girls’ health and well being.

Evidence suggests 1 in 3 women and girls have experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, mostly by an intimate partner. And this was before the pandemic. In the context of COVID-19, risks of domestic violence, especially against women and girls, have increased while access to needed support has decreased, including services provided by the health sector.

Call for action

Now more than ever, we must take action. The International Day and the 16 Days of Activism are a timely opportunity to raise awareness for the health and social consequences of violence against women and strengthen our commitment to collective action.

We know that violence against women and girls can be prevented, and its consequences can be mitigated. While preventing and responding to violence against women and girls requires a multi-sectoral approach, the health sector has an important role to play.

This is not a new topic for the Region – there is much that we can learn from each other to keep advancing this agenda. NOW more than ever is time for change and collaboration.

