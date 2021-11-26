¿Wappin? Black Friday without shopping

Ignore all commercial gods and consider who was real: Ahmaud Arbery.
If your heart beats red and your soul still functions
Si su corazón late en rojo y su alma aún funciona
Boney M – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/c5cR82JPxQY
Boza – Hecha Pa’ Mi
https://youtu.be/S58E4lkL0ok
Chaka Khan & Gloria Estefan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/jQazMQ9gbrU
Solinka – Bemba Colora
https://youtu.be/95rsC8Gqbpo
Zahara – Loliwe
https://youtu.be/Z5jZu-y91VM
Susana Baca – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/VM72i0OyWV4
Sevana – If You Only Knew
https://youtu.be/ftS3jGAwdCQ
Sam And Dave – I Thank You
https://youtu.be/pREa20AgVMo
Sister Aisha – Guide & Protect
https://youtu.be/RER54uxuoS0
Ben E. King – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/einn_UJgGGM
Burning and Looting – Bob Marley
https://youtu.be/2dvxhlPt32g
Joshue Ashby – Andy Blues
https://youtu.be/siy_I19iwwU
Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/xzcaO1CfBlo
Victor Boa – Arroz sin sal
https://youtu.be/92gJDq7bHsw
The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!
https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw
