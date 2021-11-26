¿Wappin? Black Friday without shopping

Ignore all commercial gods and consider who was real: Ahmaud Arbery.

If your heart beats red and your soul still functions

Si su corazón late en rojo y su alma aún funciona

Boney M – Rivers of Babylon

https://youtu.be/c5cR82JPxQY

Boza – Hecha Pa’ Mi

https://youtu.be/S58E4lkL0ok

Chaka Khan & Gloria Estefan – Through the Fire

https://youtu.be/jQazMQ9gbrU

Solinka – Bemba Colora

https://youtu.be/95rsC8Gqbpo

Zahara – Loliwe

https://youtu.be/Z5jZu-y91VM

Susana Baca – Hasta la Raíz

https://youtu.be/VM72i0OyWV4

Sevana – If You Only Knew

https://youtu.be/ftS3jGAwdCQ

Sam And Dave – I Thank You

https://youtu.be/pREa20AgVMo

Sister Aisha – Guide & Protect

https://youtu.be/RER54uxuoS0

Ben E. King – Stand By Me

https://youtu.be/einn_UJgGGM

Burning and Looting – Bob Marley

https://youtu.be/2dvxhlPt32g

Joshue Ashby – Andy Blues

https://youtu.be/siy_I19iwwU

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues

https://youtu.be/xzcaO1CfBlo

Victor Boa – Arroz sin sal

https://youtu.be/92gJDq7bHsw

The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!

https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw

