It is alleged by at least 16 women that life on Barro Colorado Island was not so friendly and collegial: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nishitajha/smithsonian-tropical-research-institute-metoo . STRI photo of the BCI dining hall.

The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute responds to sexual harassment charges

The Smithsonian has a zero-tolerance policy against harassment and has numerous avenues for reporting these types of behaviors. Over the past six months, @stri_panama has taken additional steps to strengthen its fight against workplace harassment.

We implemented a culture survey in our community to gain insight from our employees about their experiences at @stri_panama and gather ideas on ways to make it a safer workplace. We have created a new document with expectations of conduct: https://striresearch.si.edu/ss/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/STRI_Expectations_of_Conduct_2021-10-22_SI_Civil_Update-1.pdf

We are rethinking community hierarchies, simplifying reporting structures, and enhancing information flow. We are also implementing bystander intervention and boundaries training.

We understand how difficult it can be to report incidents and that is why our priority is to strengthen our internal policies and processes to make @stri_panama an inclusive and welcoming workplace that fosters safety, fairness and professionalism.

