¿Wappin? Criminals / Delincuentes

By definition, now that his guilty plea is in. There are limits to its use in other cases, but this man, in an open court in Brooklyn, accepted that he conspired to launder some $28 million in bribe money paid by Odebrecht and meant for his father, former president Ricardo Martinelli. So, should people who dislike his dad laugh? Should we mock? There is a hole in one’s humanity if you do that. Exposure to extremist US criminal laws and time served in prison are always tragedies rather than laughing matters. Those who have been locked up will tend to know how complicated it tends to be, and how many routes and stories lead to the misfortune. But then, here in Panama we will have decisions to make. Luis Enrique photo by Ruperto Miller. Para obtener una versión en español de este título, toque aquí

Outlaws and offenders

Forajidos y delincuentes

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain

https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU

Jimi Hendrix – I Don’t Live Today

https://youtu.be/IYpyvAe45QM

Natalie Merchant – I’m Not the Man

https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY

Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song

https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal

https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw

Spice & Vybz Kartel – Conjugal Visit

https://youtu.be/INAqa1PUfTk

The Robins – Riot In Cell Block #9

https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair

https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM

Bryan Adams – Heat Of The Night

https://youtu.be/x2bE6jzACFQ

Nelson Ned – El Preso Número 9

https://youtu.be/0VwqvvgSOXc

Prince – Free

https://youtu.be/AQ7xxQB8Ujw

Joan Baez – Mary Hamilton

https://youtu.be/jvlhrJGaw-w

Third World – 1865

https://youtu.be/UwlUY3AQd2Q

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario

https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

Flora Purim – Nothing Will Be As It Was

https://youtu.be/Jep-IU0FO78

U2 – Van Diemen’s Land

https://youtu.be/JH–gsxE-OE

John Sinclair Freedom Rally – full movie

https://youtu.be/eqbHsUcuN6I

* A note about “outlaws:” In the history of the Common Law legal systems, outlaws were not necessarily criminals. They were — and are — persons declared or treated as outside the protection of the law. In the old days of England, they were sometimes relatives of the monarch who might have be in a position to claim the throne, or a place in line to do so. Lower down the ranks of society, they could be political or religious dissidents of many sorts. The classic instruction about this is the Robin Hood legend. A noble supporter of Richard the Lionhearted when his brother John was trying to consolidate his hold on power as King Richard was crusading, then imprisoned abroad, Robin Hood took to the forest and with his band of supporters and lived by poaching and theft. This set of legends — and also the King Arthur stories — came into English literature with the rise of English nationalism and rejection of the Norman ascendency. It was a centuries-long process, a major legal milestone of which was the forced acceptance of the Magna Carta by John in 1215.

