¿Wappin? Criminals / Delincuentes

By definition, now that his guilty plea is in. There are limits to its use in other cases, but this man, in an open court in Brooklyn, accepted that he conspired to launder some $28 million in bribe money paid by Odebrecht and meant for his father, former president Ricardo Martinelli. So, should people who dislike his dad laugh? Should we mock? There is a hole in one’s humanity if you do that. Exposure to extremist US criminal laws and time served in prison are always tragedies rather than laughing matters. Those who have been locked up will tend to know how complicated it tends to be, and how many routes and stories lead to the misfortune. But then, here in Panama we will have decisions to make. Luis Enrique photo by Ruperto Miller. Para obtener una versión en español de este título, toque aquí.
Outlaws and offenders
Forajidos y delincuentes
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU
Jimi Hendrix – I Don’t Live Today
https://youtu.be/IYpyvAe45QM
Natalie Merchant – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY
Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw
Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw
Spice & Vybz Kartel – Conjugal Visit
https://youtu.be/INAqa1PUfTk
The Robins – Riot In Cell Block #9
https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM
Bryan Adams – Heat Of The Night
https://youtu.be/x2bE6jzACFQ
Nelson Ned – El Preso Número 9
https://youtu.be/0VwqvvgSOXc
Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/AQ7xxQB8Ujw
Joan Baez – Mary Hamilton
https://youtu.be/jvlhrJGaw-w
Third World – 1865
https://youtu.be/UwlUY3AQd2Q
Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8
Flora Purim – Nothing Will Be As It Was
https://youtu.be/Jep-IU0FO78
U2 – Van Diemen’s Land
https://youtu.be/JH–gsxE-OE
John Sinclair Freedom Rally – full movie
https://youtu.be/eqbHsUcuN6I
* A note about “outlaws:” In the history of the Common Law legal systems, outlaws were not necessarily criminals. They were — and are — persons declared or treated as outside the protection of the law. In the old days of England, they were sometimes relatives of the monarch who might have be in a position to claim the throne, or a place in line to do so. Lower down the ranks of society, they could be political or religious dissidents of many sorts. The classic instruction about this is the Robin Hood legend. A noble supporter of Richard the Lionhearted when his brother John was trying to consolidate his hold on power as King Richard was crusading, then imprisoned abroad, Robin Hood took to the forest and with his band of supporters and lived by poaching and theft. This set of legends — and also the King Arthur stories — came into English literature with the rise of English nationalism and rejection of the Norman ascendency. It was a centuries-long process, a major legal milestone of which was the forced acceptance of the Magna Carta by John in 1215.
