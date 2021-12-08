¿Wappin? Día de Madre

The Black Madonna of Guingamp, Brittany. Photo by Schorle. There are other places where Mothers Day is celebrated on this, the Catholic Day of the Immaculate Reception, but in Panama it’s a very popular holiday, such that when a past government tried to move its celebration to a Monday or a Friday, people here just paid that no heed and did not go to work that December 8. So is it paradoxical that there is little popular music here about this day? That’s probably a function of male-run business — musicians, and especially female artists, generally have to leave Panama to make a living.
Mothers Day in Panama, and in the
hearts of Panamanians everywhere
Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg
Sinead O’Connor & Roger Waters – Mother
https://youtu.be/VsKeoUF0iLQ
Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/PlaKQSsVF-A
Candi Staton – Mama
https://youtu.be/KGnnKEViirg
The Supremes – Mother Dear
https://youtu.be/M3f9myW9ktA
Erika Ender – Despacito
https://youtu.be/mIOlD7cGPUU
Mary J. Blige – Mary, Did You Know
https://youtu.be/A_k63Oec7LY
Vivir Quintana, Mon Laferte y El Palomar – Sin Miedo
https://youtu.be/OyU6_q2rNTI
Mampi – Amama
https://youtu.be/_zXALLRMJDY
Patricia Vlieg – Retratos de Su Alegría
https://youtu.be/IKQkAyn0cLo
Mariah Carey – Hero
https://youtu.be/0IA3ZvCkRkQ
Natalia Lafourcade – Mujer Divina
https://youtu.be/I30mGyTPmmM
Mavis Staples – The Weight
https://youtu.be/kJsx7m0O8VA
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
