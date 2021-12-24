¿Wappin? Feliz Navidad / Merry Christmas

British and German troops fraternize across No Man’s Land on Christmas in 1914. Pope Benedict XV had called for a Christmas truce and was dismissed by the governments of both German and the UK, but the soldiers, notwithstanding the threats and warnings of their superior officers, had other ideas.
Las tropas británicas y alemanas confraternizan en la Tierra de Nadie en la Navidad de 1914. El Papa Benedicto XV había pedido una tregua de Navidad y fue despedido por los gobiernos de Alemania y el Reino Unido, pero los soldados, a pesar de las amenazas y advertencias de sus oficiales superiores, tenían otros criterios.
Peace, Justice and Joy now and in times to come
Paz, Justicia y Alegría ahora y en los tiempos venideros
Mahalia Jackson – O Holy Night
https://youtu.be/uKILk4k3xvk
Concierto de Navidad de los tres tenores 1999
https://youtu.be/ZYCVI87-rK0
Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Canon
https://youtu.be/4cP26ndrmtg
Academy of Ancient Music, Oxford – Handel’s Messiah
https://youtu.be/XiBHbadRVBU
Joshue Ashby & C3 Project – All I Want for Christmas is You
https://youtu.be/tzr369yBhKs
An Arabic Christmas Troparion
https://youtu.be/MvjiVam2HO4
Tewodros Yosef – Ethiopian Orthodox mezmur
https://youtu.be/BVFleGUg7lw
Orquesta y Coro RTVE – Adeste Fidelis
https://youtu.be/Kz13ufATook
Of Monsters and Men – KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015
https://youtu.be/ozAKRn5JT7k
Los Toribianitos – Cholito Jesús
https://youtu.be/ciDmRiNBPwI
DJ Chucky Mix – Reggae Christmas
https://youtu.be/ZPYlg0CsTrg
Johnny Cash & Neil Young – Little Drummer Boy
https://youtu.be/pkwby-YbVow
