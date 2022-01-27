Panama native is top US Navy recruiter

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Berly Lue, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, the 2021 CNRC Enlisted Recruiter of the Year. Photo by Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Keim.

Houston recruiter selected as CNRC FY-21 Recruiter of the Nation

by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Keim — Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) recently named Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Berly Lue, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, the 2021 CNRC Enlisted Recruiter of the Year (EROY) – active component (AC). Colloquially referred to as the recruiter of the nation, Lue outperformed more than 3,000 of her peers at 26 NTAGs across the nation to earn her spot as Navy recruiting’s top gun. During a year with as many consequential and unforgettable events as the turbulent year of 2020, Lue met challenges head-on with unrelenting discipline and poise earning NTAG Houston Nuclear Recruiter of the Year and AC Talent Scout of the Year along the way.

A versatile and well-balanced Sailor with a holistic approach to recruiting, Lue also proved to be a juggernaut during the NTAG Houston Junior Sailor of the Year board, edged out by her competition by only a handful of points. She continued to show consistent growth and initiative as a leader and community servant throughout the past year while focusing on building authentic relationships with applicants and her peers.

“It feels unreal,” said Lue. “It feels like it crept up on me. I know I’ve been on top of recruiting, but I didn’t realize I was the number one, especially for the nation. I just have a natural drive to want to work hard. I can’t say things have always been easy for me to grasp, so I just try to blow everything out of the water.”

In her first 30 months at NTAG Houston, Lue grossed 107 new contracts, and if the six Future Sailors she has waiting to ship to boot camp make it to Great Lakes at the end of January, she’ll be only one net contract away from the coveted Centurion award. To earn the Centurion award, a recruiter must net 100 new contracts in one tour of recruiting; a feat only five NTAG Houston Sailors have accomplished since 2014 and only one in the past three years. She also has a production per recruiter (PPR) score of 3.6, which means Lue has averaged nearly four new contracts per month for the past 30 months – well beyond the current national average score of approximately 0.78. With all her accolades and recognition as a recruiter, Lue hasn’t lost sight of the impetus that drives her and the people who helped her make it this far.

“This wasn’t just me,” said Lue. “Our small team at [Navy Recruiting Station] Humble thrived together, and we did what we needed to do especially during the more difficult times with COVID-19. My success comes from teamwork and the thirst to want to help make a change in someone’s life. I didn’t even think I would be good at recruiting when I got here. Coming here as a reservist Master-at-Arms (MA), I was totally out of my comfort zone, but I’ve surprised myself, and I have a lot to be proud of. I also have a few mentors that I constantly reach out to. They’ve been behind me this entire time and are a part of my success.”

With so many achievements in recruiting, Lue is often asked if she plans to remain an MA or join the navy counselor career recruiter force (NC CRF).

“I’ve been in deep thought lately about my career and time with recruiting. I would love to make MA1, and I’m nearly done with my [bachelor’s] degree. I’m focused on those right now. I know I can walk away from this feeling like I’ve left a mark that others can try to match. Until then, I’m still going to be pushing these applicants, and with all this ending fiscal year 2021, I’m ready for another challenge.”

Whether she decides to join the CRF or resume working her way up the leadership ladder as an MA, Lue is certain to continue carving her own path to success and impacting lives in the process.

NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston has two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers – TOAC Space City and TAOC Bayou City – and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel and civilians. Follow NTAG Houston on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NTAGhouston) and Instagram (@NTAG_Houston).

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

