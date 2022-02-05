¿Wappin? Songs to learn a language / Canciones para aprender un idioma

Celia Cruz Park in Union City, New Jersey, where there is a large Cuban-American community.

Parque Celia Cruz en Union City, Nueva Jersey, donde hay una gran comunidad cubanoamericana.

Escucha, lee las traducciones y aprende

Listen, read the translations and learn

Rubén Blades – Plástico

https://youtu.be/uJHBeT8-cfE

Aretha Franklin – Respect

https://youtu.be/x1n4L3OLZOs

Carla Morrison – Todo Pasa

https://youtu.be/Bd_xmsyI5HM

Peter Tosh – Mystic Man

https://youtu.be/yNPoRSwQdmE

Arlo Guthrie – Victor Jara

https://youtu.be/F5jjnuGN1Cw

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

https://youtu.be/ZxhbpA6kJHc

Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms

https://youtu.be/9ki1wCprH-s

Nina Simone – Tomrorow is My Turn

https://youtu.be/GchAs0FjmIs

Joss Stone – Right to be wrong

https://youtu.be/5fZ64d9oVuE

Cultura Profética – La complicidad

https://youtu.be/JluOWij67w4

Neil Young – Cowgirl In the Sand

https://youtu.be/N96sdokN5Rc

Mon Laferte & Enrique Bunbury – Mi buen amor

https://youtu.be/q9rs_wsx4ZI

Romeo Santos – Propuesta Indecente

https://youtu.be/N7RPw6zY440

Celia Cruz – La Negra Tiene Tumbao

https://youtu.be/XIqu9U6tcgQ

Taylor Swift – All Too Well

https://youtu.be/uZoovJErnWo

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~