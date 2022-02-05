¿Wappin? Songs to learn a language / Canciones para aprender un idioma

Celia Cruz Park in Union City, New Jersey, where there is a large Cuban-American community.
Parque Celia Cruz en Union City, Nueva Jersey, donde hay una gran comunidad cubanoamericana.
Escucha, lee las traducciones y aprende
Listen, read the translations and learn
Rubén Blades – Plástico
https://youtu.be/uJHBeT8-cfE
Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/x1n4L3OLZOs
Carla Morrison – Todo Pasa
https://youtu.be/Bd_xmsyI5HM
Peter Tosh – Mystic Man
https://youtu.be/yNPoRSwQdmE
Arlo Guthrie – Victor Jara
https://youtu.be/F5jjnuGN1Cw
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/ZxhbpA6kJHc
Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/9ki1wCprH-s
Nina Simone – Tomrorow is My Turn
https://youtu.be/GchAs0FjmIs
Joss Stone – Right to be wrong
https://youtu.be/5fZ64d9oVuE
Cultura Profética – La complicidad
https://youtu.be/JluOWij67w4
Neil Young – Cowgirl In the Sand
https://youtu.be/N96sdokN5Rc
Mon Laferte & Enrique Bunbury – Mi buen amor
https://youtu.be/q9rs_wsx4ZI
Romeo Santos – Propuesta Indecente
https://youtu.be/N7RPw6zY440
Celia Cruz – La Negra Tiene Tumbao
https://youtu.be/XIqu9U6tcgQ
Taylor Swift – All Too Well
https://youtu.be/uZoovJErnWo
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.